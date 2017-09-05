LIVE STREAM: Graham-Durbin DACA Press Conference

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/07/20/sens-graham-durbin-introduce-bipartisan-dream-act.html

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the repeal of the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals Act (DACA) at a press conference on Tuesday after months of speculation that President Donald Trump would seek to end the program, which protects illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. before they were 16 from deportation.

The repeal includes a six-month grace period before the policy becomes defunct, giving Congress a window to deliberate and pass alternate legislation. Several alternative bills have been floated as possible replacement, including the bipartisan DREAM Act, which was reintroduced to the Senate in July 2017 by Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

Following the official announcement of the repeal on Tuesday, Graham and Durbin scheduled a press conference to discuss the future of the DREAM Act, which would also provide a pathway toward legal status for the children of undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle have come out in support of the DREAM Act; however, the bill is a Washington relic that has a long history of opposition. Despite a near-universal and bipartisan call for Congress to swiftly pass alternative legislation to DACA, skepticism still abounds whether Democrats and Republicans will be able to put aside larger ideological differences on immigration.