September 11 2001 Photos: 9/11 Jumpers – Remembering the Victims

Getty

September 11th is a time to think back to 2001 and remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Sixteen years later, we show that we will never forget the innocent people who were killed. Take a look at the beautiful memorial that was built in their honor in New York City through photos, in addition to pictures from the destructive day in our nation’s history.

This photo was taken on September 24, 2001, after the attack. A rescue worker takes a break in New York, NY near the pit that was formed when the twin towers of the World Trade Center collapsed. Rescue and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of the 11 September terrorist attack.

Hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 from Boston crashes into the south tower of the World Trade Center and explodes at 9:03 a.m. on September 11, 2001 in New York City. The crash of two airliners hijacked by terrorists loyal to al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and subsequent collapse of the twin towers killed some 2,800 people.

People are shown hanging from the windows of the North Tower of the World Trade Center after a hijacked airliner hit the building September 11, 2001 in New York City in the above photo.

The World Trade Center Complex smolders in this photo taken on September 26, 2001, 15 days after terrorists attacked the Twin Towers with hijacked jetliners.

In this picture, a man falls to his death from the World Trade Center after two planes hit the building September 11, 2001 in New York City. Many victims in the attack were seen jumping from the Twin Towers. They are known as 9/11 Jumpers.

Firefighters hose down the smoldering remains of #7 World Trade Center on September 18, 2001 in New York as search and rescue operations continue at the site of the historic terrorist attack.

People walk in the street in the area where the World Trade Center buildings collapsed September 11, 2001 after two airplanes slammed into the twin towers in a suspected terrorist attack.

A man leaps to his death from a fire and smoke filled Tower One of the World Trade Center September 11, 2001 in New York City after terrorists crashed two hijacked passenger planes into the twin towers.

In this photo, Carrie Bergonia of Pennsylvania looks over the name of her fiance, firefighter Joseph Ogren at the 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies for the twelfth anniversary of the terrorist attacks on lower Manhattan at the World Trade Center site on September 11, 2013 in New York City. The nation is commemorating the anniversary of the 2001 attacks which resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people after two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and one crash landed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Following the attacks in New York, the former location of the Twin Towers has been turned into the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes September 11, 2001 in New York City.