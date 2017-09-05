LIVE STREAM: Sessions Announces Trump’s Plan to End DACA

Getty

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will formally announce President Donald Trump’s plan to end DACA, a program that protects the children of undocumented immigrants from deportation if they are getting an education. The program will end in six months, with the hope that Congress comes up with a solution in that time. Sessions’ statement is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. You can watch a live stream of the event below.

Sources first told Politico on Sunday about Trump’s plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was established by President Barack Obama with an executive order in 2012. Thanks to the program, about 800,000 so-called “dreamers” are allowed to remain in the U.S. while they get an education, and have not been convicted of a felony or multiple misdemeanors, without the fear of deportation.

Two administration officials further explained to ABC News that the administration will stop considering applications for legal status dated after September 5. If you aren’t on the program now, you can’t apply, but pending applications will still be processed. Also, if your DACA permit expires between September 5 and March 5, 2018, you can still apply for a two-year renewal by October 5. The officials insist that if Congress doesn’t pass a law within six months, the “Dreamers” will not be instantly deported.

The Trump administration has worked hard to show that they are not heartless when it comes to protecting the “Dreamers.” “We love the Dreamers. We love everybody,” Trump said Friday.

“The president’s priorities on immigration are to create a system that encourages legal immigration and benefits our economy and American workers,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders added on Friday. “The president’s been very clear he loves people and he wants to make sure that this decision is done correctly.”

Sessions has been a vocal supporter of tougher immigration laws, going back to his days as an Alabama senator. Politico reports that Sessions played a major role in convincing Trump to end DACA, as he believes immigration policy should be in the hands of Congress, not the executive branch.

However, several high-profile Republican leaders hoped that Trump wouldn’t end DACA, even if they are critical of how the program started. Although House Speaker Paul Ryan called DACA “blatantly unconstitutional” in 2014, he recently told a Wisconsin radio station that DACA should stay alive.

“President (Barack) Obama does not have the authority to do what he did … we’ve made that very clear,” Ryan said on Friday. “Having said all of that, there are people who are in limbo. These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home. And so I really do believe there that there needs to be a legislative solution.”