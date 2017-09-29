Seth Brandon Spangler: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Georgia Bureau of Investigation via Twitter

Two police officers were shot in Polk County, Georgia on Friday. One officer is dead and another was wounded, according to the Associated Press.

Seth Spangler was taken into custody on Friday after a brief stint on the run. Two other suspects have also been arrested.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Two Police Officers Were Shot When They Pulled Over a Stolen Car

Barry Atkison told the Associated Press that the two police officers were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was reported stolen. Atkinson said one of the officers had called the other officer for backup.

They were both shot as they approached the car.

2. Seth Spangler Was Briefly on the Run Before Being Arrested

A Blue Alert has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5'8", 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, dial 911.

Two of the three suspects in the car were apprehended. A third, identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations as Seth Brandon Spangler, was on the run.

Police identified Spangler as a white male, 5’8″, 130 lbs., with brown eyes, brown hair. They said he was in the area of 123 Santa Clause Road in Cave Spring, Georgia. They said he was considered armed and dangerous and warned people not to approach him and call 911.

3. One of the Officers Was Killed, the Other Was Shot in the Chest

3. One of the Officers Was Killed, the Other Was Shot in the Chest

Atkison told the Associated Press that one of the officers was shot in the chest, but appears to have been saved by his protective vest. He said be believes the officer only has a “minor injury.”

4. A Large Manhunt Was Underway To Find Spangler

According to the Polk County Standard-Journal, part of Highway 100 was shut down.

Highway 100 has reportedly been shut down near the intersection of Santa Claus Road as authorities investigate the shooting, which occurred sometime shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. Officers remained in the area as of 1 p.m., and helicopters were also flying over the area to aid in the search. Deputies from both Floyd County and Polk County sheriff’s offices, along with Polk County and Cedartown police agencies, are investigating the area of Santa Claus Road and Highway 100 between Cedartown and Cave Spring.

5. Cedar Park Is Located in Northwestern Georgia

Cedar Park in Polk County is located in northwestern Georgia. The population is just over 40,000. The county is about 312 square miles.

According to the 2010 Census, the racial makeup of the county was 77.1% white, 12.5% black or African American. The median income for a household in the county was $38,646 and the median income for a family was $43,172.