St. Johns County Evacuation Zones Map & Shelters for Hurricane Irma

Getty

Parts of St. Johns County, which includes St. Augustine, are under a mandatory evacuation order as Hurricane Irma approaches the First Coast. As of Friday morning, the Category 4 hurricane is less than 500 miles from Miami and has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The storm is expected to reach St. Johns County by Sunday night, and shelters will open at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

The St. Johns County Government announced that mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Zones A and B. The others also cover the entire City of St. Augustine and the Town of Hastings. Residents living in boats, mobile homes and RVs in the county also need to evacuate. Residents should evacuate as soon as possible before 6 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to the map above, you can click here and type in your address to find out which zone you are in.

St Johns County Evac by Daniel S Levine on Scribd

St. Johns County will have five shelters opening at 6 a.m. Saturday. There will be more shelters opening as needed. Here are the shelters already announced:

– Pacetti Bay Middle School, 245 Meadowlark Ln. (Special needs)

– Timberlin Creek Elementary School, 555 Pine Tree Ln. (Pet-friendly)

– Southwoods Elementary, 4750 FL-206 (Pet-friendly)

– Pedro Menendez High School, 600 SR 206 West (General population)

– Bartram Trail High School, 7399 Longleaf Pine Pkwy. (General population)

St. Johns County officials also released a list of items residents should take with them to shelters. In addition to these items, residents should bring a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food.

– Three-day supply of medications, insulin and cooler if you are diabetic

– Personal grooming and hygiene items, feminine supplies

– Extra clothing, eyeglasses

– Books, magazines, cards, games, etc.

– Pillows, blankets, sheets, lawn chair/chaise lounge

– Flashlight and extra batteries, manual can opener

– Personal identification/important papers

Residents can also call the St. Johns County Citizen Information Hotline at (904) 824-5550. The county also has a hurricane preparedness guide available for residents here. Officials have also cancelled St. Johns County school classes for Friday and Monday.

The 8:00 a.m. Friday public advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami reports that the storm has weakened, but only slightly to a Category 4 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. It is about 450 miles southeast of Miami. Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for all areas from Jupiter south, including the Florida Keys. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for “North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet.” Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay are also under Hurricane Warnings.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for “Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach” and the Florida Keys. “North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet” and “North of Bonita Beach to Venice” are under Storm Surge Watches.