WATCH: St. Louis Police Escort Woman in Labor Through Protest Crowd

At least three St. Louis Police officers were “serious” injured after protesters hurled objects at them when they were told to disperse.

Protests, a majority of them peaceful, occurred throughout the day Friday following a controversial not guilty verdict in the death of a black man killed by a white cop.

Pockets of protesters joined each other during the afternoon and evening in the downtown areas to rally against police injustice, the court system and the St. Louis. However, those protests turned violent as demonstrators blocked streets and refused to disperse when authorities ordered them to.

Some protesters threw rocks and other objects at officers, broke windows of cars and buildings and remained combative with officers, who responded with pepper spray and tear gas.

Rocks & water bottles have been thrown at our officers throughout the day. Officers used great restraint. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/LIl2OxKhcO — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017

As of midnight, 13 arrests have been made in the protests.

Despite the chaos, one officer took it upon himself to assist a couple needing to get to a hospital because the female was in labor.

The police vehicle is shown in a video driving through groups of people with its sirens on with the couple following behind in their car.

“She’s in labor,” the officer says KSDK News reporter Casey Nolen,

