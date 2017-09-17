LIVE STREAM: St. Louis Protesters Clash With Police During Night No. 2 of Demonstrations

For the second-straight night, hundreds of protesters in St. Louis clashed with police in the downtown streets.

Some demonstrators blocked roads and hurled objects at police officers in response to a not guilty verdict in the case of a white police officer killing a black suspect.

Watch a live stream of night No. 2 of the St. Louis protests in the video at the top of the page. If the stream at the top of the page ends, check below for news coverage of the protests.

Similar to those that took place Friday night, demonstrations started peaceful but turned violent come nightfall. The St. Louis Police Department said in a tweet Saturday evening that at least 33 people have been injured and 11 law enforcement officers were injured.

Earlier on Saturday, the band U2 cancelled a show in the city because of the unrest.

On Friday, officers deployed teargas and pepper balls to drive away the unruly crowds throwing bricks and bottles at them, St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole said at a press briefing alongside Mayor Mayor Lyda Krewson.

“The St. Louis Police Department will continue to ensure that our citizens are able to execute their constitutional rights peacefully,” O’Toole said. “Our officers have been very tolerant and used great restraint. However, this evening we’ve had some incidents.”

Chief O'Toole & Mayor Krewson update citizens on tonight's demonstrations. https://t.co/7thVAbntCX — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Among those incidents was a group of people jumping on a St. Louis Police vehicle, smashing its windshield in the process.

Some "peaceful" BLM protesters in #StLouis fighting against racial stereotypes by jumping on cop cars#STLVerdictpic.twitter.com/2tfZWpTt4o — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2017

Another incident occurred at the St. Louis Public Library, where protesters broke the glass windows and doors of the building.

Busted front doors of the Schlafly Branch Library on CWE. #stockleyverdict pic.twitter.com/svu2CFrNfs — Joe Holleman (@STLsherpa) September 16, 2017

During one gathering, a group of protesters targeted the home of Krewson. They broke at least two windows and threw red paint on the home before police moved in with riot gear and teargas, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.