Is Starbucks Open on Labor Day Monday 2017?

Getty

Starbucks is open on Labor Day Monday, as it is pretty much always open. Click here to search for locations near you. Once your results pop up, their store hours for Labor Day will appear as well. That’s how you can see the details on your local Starbucks.

Now check out a couple of the special drinks available for Labor Day as well as the upcoming Fall season.

Iced Cascara Coconutmilk Latte – This new drink is a combination of chilled Sumatran coconutmilk and espresso, along with cascara extract, which is from the coffee cherry fruit.

Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato – For Starbucks, this is a returning beverage and it is the same as the above drink except that instead of the cascara extract, it includes white chocolate mocha.

Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino – This frappucino drink is a nice twist on a traditional Horchata drink, with an icy almondmilk and cinnamon.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew – There are several cold brews available with Starbucks and this one uses the custom blend Nariño 70 Cold Brew with a house-made vanilla sweet cream.

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte – This is a seasonal offering with Starbucks that includes pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove in the recipe.

Additional beverages offered from Starbucks include the Iced Salted Caramel Mocha, Orange Cream Starbucks Fizzio Handcrafted Soda, Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino Blended Coffee, Teavana Shaken Iced Piña Colada Tea Infusion, Cupcake Crème Frappuccino Blended Crème, Lemon Bar Crème Frappuccino Blended Crème, S’mores Frappuccino Blended Coffee, and Teavana Shaken Pineapple Black Tea Infusion.

Cinnamon-y spice coming out of its shell. 🐚👋 #HorchataAlmondmilkFrappuccino Regram: @ragrinds A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Be sure to check with your local Starbucks to see which flavors are available.