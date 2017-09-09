Is Tampa Publix Closing Due to Irma? When? Are Any Open?

NWS

Are the Publix stores in Tampa and Hillsborough County closing because of Hurricane Irma? Yes. All of the Tampa Publix stores are closing at noon on Saturday, September 9. All Hillsborough County stores will be closed by 8 p.m. Saturday.

“Due to Hurricane Irma, several of our stores in Florida will be adjusting their operating hours. Below is a list of the most recent information,” Publix wrote at 11 a.m. on September 9, as the hurricane shifted in the recent forecast models to the west, increasingly imperiling Tampa and other communities in Hillsborough.

There is a hurricane warning for Tampa. Read the latest information about when the hurricane is projected to hit Tampa here.

Here are the Tampa Publix closing times:

Here’s the full list of Publix closing times:

In addition, “All Publix grocery stores in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Lake, Polk and Manatee counties will close tonight at 8. Stores are tentatively planned to reopen on Tuesday if weather permits. Additionally, Publix stores in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Desoto counties were to close Friday night at 8 p.m. and plan to reopen on Monday,” reported TampaBay.com.

The monster hurricane continued to shift to the west on September 9, a trend that developed over the past day. That’s caused grave concern all along the western coast of the state, which, just a day before had watched as the hurricane was, then, moving eastward.

The newest run of the spaghetti models shows lots of agreement but have shifted to the west again, taking #Irma over western Florida coast. pic.twitter.com/R4ZQ9En8Ls — HurricaneTracker App (@hurrtrackerapp) September 9, 2017

When will it arrive? Here’s the latest wind arrival time chart from the National Hurricane Center for Saturday morning:

See the latest Tampa radar here. Track the hurricane on infrared satellite here.

Weather.com lists the following arrival time information for Tampa/St. Petersburg:

Peak storm surge forecast: 3 to 5 feet

High tide times (McKay Bay/Tampa): Monday 5:13 a.m. and 7:21 p.m.

Tropical storm-force winds begin: Sunday afternoon

Hurricane-force winds begin: Sunday night

Strongest winds, timing: Late Sunday night/early Monday morning

See the Saturday morning forecast for Tampa. You will see that it lists hurricane conditions as possible for Sunday, Sunday night and Monday.