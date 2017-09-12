Ted Cruz’ Twitter Account Shows Pornographic Material

ted cruz cowbell

Ted Cruz (Getty)

On Monday night, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’ verified Twitter account with 3 million followers liked a pornographic post.

While his account may have been compromised, hacked or otherwise accessed without his explicit consent, the junior Republican senator from Texas became target of Twitter humor almost instantly.

Among those who had something snarky to say included director and actor Jon Favreau, who couldn’t resist with a duo of tweets.

Actor Zach Braff chimed in as well using a clip from Netflix’ political drama House of Cards, tweeting, “Ted Cruz will say it was a rogue staffer but…”

Heavy reached out to Sen. Cruz spokesperson for comment, but so far has not heard back.

