Tropical Storm Maria Spaghetti Models: Storm Track Update

As Florida and the Caribbean are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Irma, now comes news that Tropical Storm Maria is brewing along the same possible path. However, some spaghetti models for Maria show this storm is projected to possibly shift north before hitting Florida.

What exactly do the latest spaghetti models for Maria show? As of the evening of September 16, they showed the storm was nearing the Dominican Republic and churning in the general direction of the U.S. See here for a detailed discussion of whether Maria might hit Florida. Be aware that the storm’s path could change, and all of the models are simply projections.

Euro "spaghetti models" for #Maria — too soon to tell where it might be going much past the official NHC forecast… pic.twitter.com/jV2IL6bf3U — SevereStudios (@severestudios) September 16, 2017

Some of the models show the Carolinas in peril for landfall, but others show the storm heading to sea.

Tropical Storm #Maria predictive models have her becoming a major hurricane over Puerto Rico – US impact TBD pic.twitter.com/lliDruHeXX — Adam Cota (@_AdamCota) September 16, 2017

Cyclocane has some of the best updated spaghetti models on Maria. See the Cyclocane Tropical Storm Maria spaghetti model page here and here. The weather tracking site also has a page of other models for following the storm’s path. Cyclocane has a page for Tropical Storm Lee too.

Some other models show the storm heading to Florida, while others show the storm veering away from it, highlighting the unpredictability of Maria. You can read about them here.

#Euro ensemble members on #Maria through 10 days shows many solutions once it reaches the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/mNjqK4NMAI — Alan Auglis (@alanauglis) September 16, 2017

Wunderground’s tracker for the storm shows it veering to the north and not hitting the American coast. According to CNN, “Maria is expected to gain strength through the weekend and become a hurricane by late Monday.”

The National Center for Atmospheric Research also has a page of updated spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Maria. You can see the latest for September 16 here and here. Behind Maria, lurks Tropical Storm Lee, and Tropical Storm Jose is twisting in the general direction of the eastern seaboard.

The National Hurricane Center uses a forecast cone model instead of spaghetti models. You can see the NHC page for tracking Tropical Storm Maria here.

Here’s another look:

And another:

As of 8 p.m. on September 16, NHC gave this location for Maria:

SUMMARY OF 800 PM AST…0000 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…12.4N 53.0W

ABOUT 590 MI…950 KM ESE OF THE LESSER ANTILLES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…50 MPH…85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 19 MPH…30 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1002 MB…29.59 INCHES

According to NHC, a Hurricane Watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Guadeloupe. Barbuda was devastated by Hurricane Irma.

A Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for St. Lucia, Martinique, Dominica, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous,” The National Weather Service reported. “A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.”