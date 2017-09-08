Troy Gentry’s Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

getty

Troy Gentry, the country star who was killed in a helicopter crash on September 8, was the father of two daughters.

Throughout the years, he had spoken openly and movingly about how fatherhood changed his life for the better.

Gentry was part of the music duo Montgomery Gentry, and he was flying to play a show at the Flying W. Airport in Medford, New Jersey when the helicopter crashed. He was on his way to an evening performance.

The other half of Montgomery Gentry, Eddie Montgomery, wasn’t on board the helicopter. The band’s page had tweeted shortly before the crash:

Heading to Medford, New Jersey to play tomorrow! Ya looking forward to the show? WE ARE! #MontgomeryGentryOnTour — Montgomery Gentry (@mgunderground) September 7, 2017

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gentry Had Daughters With Two Different Wives

At the time of his death, Troy was married to his second wife, Angie McClure. Troy Gentry leaves behind two daughters.

Gentry, 50, was from Lexington, Kentucky. Daughter Kaylee is his child with McClure, and he previously had daughter Taylor with his ex-wife Kia.

Kaylee was born in 2002.

2. Gentry’s Daughter, Kaylee, Was Described as Her Father’s ‘Biggest Fan’

Gentry and his wife, Angie, spoke about family and fatherhood in a now heartbreaking but moving story published in 2010 by Nashville Parent. At the time, Kaylee was 7.

“As we talked about parenthood, Troy’s biggest fan, 7-year-old daughter Kaylee, a smiling, gregarious first grader, sat across her daddy’s shoulders and rested her cheek on the top of his head. Like the theme of his number one smash hit, ‘Something To Be Proud Of,’ Gentry and his wife, Angie, have built a life they say centers around ‘God, family and respect for others,” the article reported.

3. Kaylee’s Name Is a Blend of Her Parents’ Middle Names & Troy Said Fatherhood Made Him Grow Up

According to the article in Nashville Parent, Kaylee’s name is a blend of both of her parents’ middle names. “Angie’s middle name is Kay and my middle name is Lee. She’s a mixture of both of us,” Troy told the magazine.

“I’ve grown up. I’m more responsible now. Before children, the social scene was more important to me. Now I’d rather be home with my family than out all night. Angie and I have date nights, of course. But I travel a lot for work, so I find comfort here at home,” Gentry told the magazine when asked how becoming a father had changed him.

4. Angie Gentry Is a Breast Cancer Survivor

The family had already undergone – and survived – tragedy. Kaylee’s mother and Troy’s wife Angie was diagnosed previously with breast cancer.

“As you know, we launched this ‘Check Your Headlights’ campaign for breast cancer awareness in early October,” Gentry wrote on Facebook page at the time.

“What you didn’t know is that right before we launched, my beautiful Angie got a diagnosis from her doctor that has rocked our world a bit over the last few weeks. She has breast cancer — and we wanted you to hear it from us first. She is currently going through chemo treatments, and her prognosis is very good. We’d love for you to keep her in your prayers over the next few months.”

The pair married in Hawaii in 1999, according to The Boot.

5. Montgomery Gentry Confirmed the Death & Said the Family Wanted to Acknowledge the Kind Thoughts & Prayers Received

Montgomery Gentry confirmed Troy Gentry had died in a post on its official Twitter page.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey. The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50-years-old. Details of the crash are unknown. Troy’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time,” the post read.

Shocked by the news of Troy Gentry's passing today. Our hearts go out to Angie, Kaylee, Taylor and the entire Gentry family. #RIPTroyGentry pic.twitter.com/pOGad0sGar — Larry Stevens Band (@LStevensBand) September 8, 2017

Other tributes also flowed into social media.