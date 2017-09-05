Trump’s Caribbean Estate in the Path of Hurricane Irma

Zerokarma/Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0

St. Martin

President Donald Trump’s luxury island estate in St. Martin is in the path of Hurricane Irma as the Category 5 hurricane threatens the Caribbean.

The estate, called Château des Palmiers, is on the French side of the island. Trump is currently selling the 4.8 acre estate for $16.9 million, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The island is currently under a hurricane watch as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the Carribbean islands with maximum sustained winds near 185 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The estate, located on Plum Bay on the western side of the island, boasts 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

“The property also has a state-of-the-art security system, surveillance cameras and an 8 ft. boundary wall for complete privacy,” the Sotheby’s listing says.

Read More From Heavy

Richard Branson To Ride Out Hurricane Irma on Necker Island
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook