Trump Warns Congress on DACA: ‘Do Your Job’

President Donald Trump sent a message to Congress on Tuesday on repealing the program that allows the children of undocumented immigrants to get work permits: Get ready to do your job.

Trump tweeted the warning on Tuesday morning, as members of Congress returned to Washington, D.C. after the summer break.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is the program put in place by former President Barack Obama that allows undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country with their parents at a young age to obtain work permits and stay in the country.

On Sunday, Trump decided to end the program, which was put in place by a 2012 executive order, in six months — effectively putting the ball in Congress’ court on whether to scrap or save the controversial program.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must have arrived in the US before age 16. It doesn’t provide a path to citizenship, but it does allow applicants to get work permits, driver’s licenses and enroll in college.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he supported the idea of bringing DACA before Congress. “I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix,” Ryan told CNN.

