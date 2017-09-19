LIVE STREAM: Trump Delivers First UN General Assembly Speech

Getty

President Donald Trump will deliver his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, a day after hobnobbing it with global leaders in New York. Trump’s speech is scheduled to start at around 10:30 a.m. ET. You can watch a live stream of the speech below.

Trump previewed the speech on Twitter. “Big day at the United Nations – many good things, and some tricky ones, happening. We have a great team. Big speech at 10:00 A.M.,” Trump wrote.

The speech was drafted by Stephen Miller, who has taken a hard-line on immigration and once memorably got into an argument with CNN’s Jim Acosta over the Statue of Liberty. White House officials said the speech will include criticisms of Iran and Venezuela, The BBC reports. He also plans to call Islamist militants “losers” and will ask the international community to put more pressure on North Korea after its sixth nuclear test earlier this month.

On Trump’s first day at the UN, he was noticeably more welcome to the idea of working with the international organization he often criticized on the campaign trail and even after winning the election. Trump also congratulated UN Secretary General António Guterres for trying to cut down on bureaucracy and mismanagement within the UN.

“We pledge to be partners in your work,” Trump told leaders on Monday, reports the New York Times. “And I am confident that if we work together and champion truly bold reforms, the United Nations will emerge as a stronger, more effective, more just and greater force for peace and harmony in the world.”

In the past, Trump has complained about the UN. In December 2016, Trump tweeted, “The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!” He also pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.