Trump Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Getty

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump said Wednesday they have donated $1 million of their personal money to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana.

Trump released this statement and outlined where the money would go:

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced today a personal donation of $1 million dollars to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and have designated twelve organizations to receive contributions. The President and First Lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas. Several of the following organizations were recommended, at the invitation of the President, by members of the White House Press Corps, and he would like to thank those who made recommendations for their attention to this important cause. The President and First Lady continue to pray for the people of Texas and Louisiana.

Here’s where the $1 million donation will be sent, according to the White House:

Reach out America – $100,000

Red Cross – $300,000

Salvation Army – $300,000

Samaritan’s Purse – $100,000

ASPCA – $25,000

Catholic Charities – $25,000

Direct Relief – $25,000

Habitat for Humanity – $25,000

Houston Humane Society – $25,000

Operation Blessing – $25,000

Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies – $25,000

Team Rubicon – $25,000

Trump and the First Lady visited Texas and Louisiana after Hurricane Harvey hit to meet with federal emergency managers, first responders and victims of the catastrophic storm.