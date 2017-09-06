Trump Says Hurricane Irma Is ‘Largest Ever Recorded’ in the Atlantic

"We love you. You are special. We are here to take care of you," Trump said to the crowd.

President Donald Trump said this morning that Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles an hour, “looks like the largest ever recorded in the Atlantic.”

In 1980, Hurricane Allen reached 190 mile per hour winds.

Hurricane Irma made landfall around 2 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday on the island of Barbuda.

How the hurricane will affect the mainland United States is still unclear. The state of Florida declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Trump, who is heading to North Dakota on Wednesday to talk about his plan for tax reform, said his team is closely monitoring the massive storm.

Trump’s luxury island estate in St. Martin is in the path of Hurricane Irma. The 4.9-acre estate is on the market for $16.9 million, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

And his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, which he often calls the “Winter White House,” could also face damage if the hurricane hits Florida.

