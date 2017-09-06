Trump Says Hurricane Irma Is ‘Largest Ever Recorded’ in the Atlantic

President Donald Trump said this morning that Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles an hour, “looks like the largest ever recorded in the Atlantic.”

Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

In 1980, Hurricane Allen reached 190 mile per hour winds.

Hurricane Irma made landfall around 2 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday on the island of Barbuda.

Barbuda is now in the eye of devastating category 5 Hurricane #Irma pic.twitter.com/WTpdu5vQSS — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) September 6, 2017

How the hurricane will affect the mainland United States is still unclear. The state of Florida declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Trump, who is heading to North Dakota on Wednesday to talk about his plan for tax reform, said his team is closely monitoring the massive storm.

Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Trump’s luxury island estate in St. Martin is in the path of Hurricane Irma. The 4.9-acre estate is on the market for $16.9 million, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

And his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, which he often calls the “Winter White House,” could also face damage if the hurricane hits Florida.