U.S. Virgin Islands Declares State of Emergency for Hurricane Irma

The U.S. Virgin Islands has issued a state of emergency as Hurricane Irma has now become a dangerous Category 5 storm.

The state of emergency includes the islands of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix, which are all under a hurricane warning. U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp said he has also activated the National Guard to help respond to the hurricane.

Governor Mapp has declared a state of emergency for the #USVI & has also ordered the National Guard into active military service — GovernmentHouse USVI (@govhouseusvi) September 5, 2017

“This is not an opportunity to go outside and try to have fun with a hurricane,” U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp said during a press conference on Monday. “It’s not time to get on a surfboard.”

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Irma has become a dangerous Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 175 miles per hour and warned that “preparations should be rushed to completion in the hurricane warning area.”

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center says “the dangerous core of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands

tonight and early Wednesday.” Storm surges could reach 7 to 11 feet in some parts of the U.S. Virgin Islands and rainfall could be as much as 12 inches.

Key Messages on Category 5 Hurricane #Irma for 8am EDT pic.twitter.com/7dsEmJX4yY — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Government officials said sand bags are being distributed at the following locations:

St. Croix

Department of Public Works, Anna’s Hope

Department of Public Works, Frederiksted

Grove Fire Station

Cotton Valley Fire Station

St. Thomas

Department of Public Works

Bordeaux Fire Station

Tutu Fire Station

St. John

Department of Public Works

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services closed all senior centers and Head Start Centers on Tuesday.

“The department, like the entire central government, is currently in disaster preparedness mode in light of updated information pertaining to Hurricane Irma,” DHS Commissioner Felecia Blyden said in a statement. “This closure is specific to the Richmond Senior Center on St. Croix, Strive Senior Center on St. Thomas, and the Adrian Senior Center on St. John. Equally important to this notice, please be advised that all DHS operated Head Start Centers will be closed.”

Government officials also released a list of shelters:

Shelters on St. John

Bethany Methodist Church

Julius Sprauve School

Shelters on St. Thomas

E. Benjamin Oliver School

Lockhart Elementary

Nisky Moravian Church

Knud Hansen Complex

Sugar Estate Head Start

Special Needs: Community Health Center

Shelters on St. Croix

St. Croix Educational Complex

Herbert Grigg Home for the Aged

Claude O. Markoe School

The U.S. Virgin Islands was devastated by Hurricane Marilyn in 1995. More than 10,000 people were left homeless on St. Thomas and estimated damages reached $2 billion.

For more information, visit VIalert.gov.