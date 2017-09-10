Uber Suspends Service in Parts of Florida for Hurricane Irma

Uber, the popular ride-sharing service, has suspended its operations in several parts of Florida as Hurricane Irma begins to pummel the Florida Keys.

“With mandatory evacuations currently taking place, we strongly advise our riders and driver-partners to make safety a priority as the storm approaches. We encourage all to monitor local weather updates, adhere to state and local emergency procedures, and stay off the roads during extreme inclement weather,” Uber said on its website.

“We are in contact with local authorities and actively monitoring the situation. Please stay tuned for safety and operational updates on the Uber app—we will be sending notifications via in-app messages.”

Here is a look at traffic cameras from Florida as hurricane Irma pushes across the Florida Keys. pic.twitter.com/fBYbZNJR1I — WPSD Local 6 (@WPSDLocal6) September 10, 2017

Here’s a list of where Uber has suspended or is suspending service in Florida:

Florida Keys

Rides service was suspended in the Keys as of 8pm Thursday, September 7.

Miami and South Florida

Rides service was suspended in the entire Miami service area as of 12pm Saturday, September 9.

Orlando

Rides service will be suspended in the entire Orlando service area as of 12pm Sunday, September 10.

Tampa Bay

Rides service will be suspended in the entire Tampa Bay service area as of 12pm Sunday, September 10.

Jacksonville

Due to local curfews, rides service will be suspended in the following areas at the times listed below:

Jacksonville Beach: Saturday, September 9, 10pm

Central Atlantic Coast

Due to local curfews, rides service will be suspended in the following areas at the times listed below:

Flagler County: Saturday, September 9, 7pm

Okeechobee County: Saturday, September 9, 9pm

Melbourne Beach: Sunday, September 10, 12:01am

Volusia County: Sunday, September 10, 9pm

Glades County: Sunday, September 10, 12am

Fort Myers and Naples

Rides service was suspended in the entire Fort Myers and Naples service area as of 12pm Saturday, September 9.

Gainesville

Due to local curfews, rides service will be suspended in the following areas at the times listed below:

Bradford County: Sunday, September 10, 8pm

Sarasota

Rides service will be suspended in the entire Sarasota service area as of 12pm Sunday, September 10.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday morning as a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Big Pine Key, Summerland Key and Cudjoe Key in the eye of Hurricane #Irma. Do not venture outside https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb @NWS @NOAA pic.twitter.com/0qlPQqG7Zi — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017

“While weakening is forecast, Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane while it moves through the Florida Keys and near the west coast of Florida,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the eye of the storm. A gust to 106 mph was just reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key.