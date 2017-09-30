PHOTOS: U.S. Virgin Islands Recovery

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Chenelle Brady

President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will try to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday during their trip to Puerto Rico to assess the recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

I will be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with Melania. Will hopefully be able to stop at the U.S. Virgin Islands (people working hard). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The U.S. Virgin Islands were hit hard by both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. Massive recovery efforts have been underway in St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix.

During his weekly address, Trump sent a message of support to the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands:

All American hearts are united with the people of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands who have faced terrible devastation in the wake of two catastrophic hurricanes. We are working night and day in cooperation with territorial and local authorities to assist those in need, to help save and sustain lives, and to begin the long recovery and rebuilding effort. Our commitment to those affected is this: We are with you, we will stay with you, and we will come back stronger than ever. We are sending tremendous amounts of supplies, tremendous amounts of food and water, and we are sending great people to help. I know that it’s been devastating. I know your police force and everything else has been absolutely hurt, but we’re sending people to help, and it’s getting better on a daily basis.

FEMA officials said the U.S. Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority drinking water system is back online, “and other drinking water systems on the islands are top priority for receiving generators.” And the Concordia potable water pump station is back online in St. Croix.

The Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix is open to military aircraft only, while Cyril E. King Airport St. Thomas is open for limited commercial aircraft.

Here are some photos of the recovery effort in the U.S. Virgin Islands:

National Guard continues to send gear and personnel to Caribbean in Hurricane Maria's aftermath: https://t.co/LN9ThUVhGV — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) September 29, 2017

So proud of my team down in the islands. Thank you all for supporting the #LoveForLoveCity Foundation. Donate here: https://t.co/hxPM7LBMYR pic.twitter.com/GjMj23dkWt — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) September 20, 2017

Iinside Schneider Regional, St. Thomas' only hospital, which was wrecked by he hurricanes and is still treating people under dire conditions pic.twitter.com/EwFXpduV4e — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) September 28, 2017

The US Virgin Islands are struggling to recover from the storms, too… https://t.co/qr02iMacdH — USVirginIslands News (@USVInews) September 30, 2017

A @USNavy #sailor prepares a patient's family for evacuation during #ReliefEfforts in the wake of #HurricaneMaria in U.S. Virgin Islands pic.twitter.com/JbFQf8M192 — Dana W. White – DoD (@ChiefPentSpox) September 27, 2017

