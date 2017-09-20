Walla Walla VA Hospital ‘Shooting’; Reports of Shots Fired

Walla Walla VA hospital shooting Twitter/@VAWallaWalla

There are reports of a shooting at a VA hospital in Washington State. KAPP-KVEW reporter Jade Redinger tweeted just after 8 a.m. that the Washington State Police had confirmed a shots fired call at the VA Medical Center in Walla Walla. The hospital is located at 77 Wainwright Drive in the city.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin’s Andy Monserud reports that somebody shot at the windows at the hospital. There were no injuries.

Walla Walla School Superintendent Wade Smith tweeted that as a result of the threat, students in the area were being kept in doors as a “precaution.”

