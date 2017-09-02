VIDEO: Woman Pulls Gun at Michigan Walmart in Notebook Fight

Getty

A woman is accused of pulling a gun on other Walmart shoppers in Novi, Michigan after a fight erupted over school notebooks.

You can watch the video below:

Here’s a longer version of the video, which was filmed by a bystander.

According to USA Today, “The fight at the Novi Towne Center store involved two Farmington Hills residents, ages 46 and 32, and a mother and daughter from South Lyon, ages 51 and 20.” The fight erupted because there was only one notebook left on the shelf, USA Today reported.

Novi Police Department Det. Scott Baetens told the Detroit Free Press “that police have reviewed video footage of the incident recorded on a witness’ cell phone, and that they have submitted the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.”

According to WCRZ, the incident also involved hair pulling and pushing.

“Two women from Farmington Hills were shopping for school supplies, and when one of them went to grab the last notebook on a shelf, another woman from South Lyon reached for it at the same time. There was ‘some pushing,’ according to police. The pushing escalated to hair pulling – and that’s when the mother of the South Lyon woman pulled out a gun,” the station reported.

Here’s a screenshot of the key moment in the video:

WATCH: Woman pulls gun during fight over school supplies at Walmart pic.twitter.com/iPiZzJGejT https://t.co/ar0nGecFVK pic.twitter.com/lprc0TY1Ir — Frank Macek (@frankmacekwkyc) September 2, 2017

Fox2 reports that the woman with the weapon is a concealed carry permit holder. “She’s a valid CPL holder,” Baetens told Fox2. “She pulled out her firearm and tells them to stop attacking her daughter while pointing the gun at them.”

The loaded gun didn’t have a round in the chamber, Fox2 reported, adding that Baetens wasn’t sure which woman – if any – ended up with the school notebook that allegedly sparked the scuffle in the first place.

The women’s names have not been released by police. According to WCRZ, “All four women could be facing charges for assault, which carries a 90-day sentence.” That has yet to be determined, however.