When Will Irma Hit Fort Myers, Florida? [Sept. 9 Update]

As Hurricane Irma makes a frightening shift to the west in recent forecasting models, people in Lee County and Fort Myers are urged to seek shelter. Many are wondering: What time is Irma projected to hit Fort Myers and Lee County?

There is now a hurricane warning for Fort Myers and Lee County with a projection of hurricane conditions as early as Saturday night. Hurricane conditions “are expected” on Sunday and Sunday night.

See Irma projected arrival times here:

Recent spaghetti models have tracked the shift to the west.

September 9 forecast cone from the National Weather Service:

See the updated weather page for Fort Myers here.

Weather.com reports these arrival times for Fort Myers, although be aware the National Weather Service now says hurricane conditions are also possible on Saturday.

“Naples/Ft. Myers, Florida

Peak storm surge forecast: 8 to 12 feet

High tide times (Naples): Sunday 3:02 a.m., 4:07 p.m.; Monday 3:40 a.m.

Tropical storm-force winds begin: Saturday evening

Hurricane-force winds begin: Late Sunday morning

Strongest winds, timing: Sunday night”

Euro bottom line longer time near Cuba but longer time over water. Landfall late Sunday between Naples and Port Charlotte pic.twitter.com/S1ibdhpzID — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) September 9, 2017

Lee County Emergency Management will be announcing more shelter openings soon. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, here is the current status of shelters, according to the county:

The following shelters are full:

Estero Recreation Center

Varsity Lakes Middle School

Island Coast High School

South Fort Myers High School

Space is available at other shelters open now:

East Lee County High School, 715 Thomas Sherwin Ave. Lehigh Acres

Harns Marsh MIddle School, 1820 Unice Ave. North Lehigh Acres

Oak Hammock Middle School, Fort Myers

These shelters will open at 10 a.m.:

Ray V. Pottorf Elementary, 4600 Challenger Blvd., Fort Myers

FGCU’s Alico Arena, 10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Estero

Germain Arena, 11000 Everglades Parkway, Estero

Note:

Pets are welcome at all shelters. Evacuees are reminded to bring crates or at least have pets on leashes. Germain Arena advises they do not have pet-sheltering capabilities. However, no one will be turned away from the shelter while capacity remains.”

In addition, Lee County expanded evacuation orders. As of Saturday:

Lee County expands mandatory evacuations

“Lee County Emergency Management has announced additional mandatory evacuations effectively immediately for Evacuation Zone B south of the Caloosahatchee in Fort Myers and Zone B south of Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

A previous announcement put in place mandatory evacuations of Evacuation Zone A and portions of the Imperial River basin between East Terry, Bonita Beach Road and Interstate 75. That includes:

All of the barrier islands (Boca Grande/Gasparilla, Cayo Costa, Useppa, Cabbage Key, North Captiva, Captiva, Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach, San Carlos Island, Bonita Beach)

Cape Coral west of Burnt Store Road and south of Cape Coral Parkway, east of Del Prado Boulevard to Viscaya Parkway

North Fort Myers south of Bay Shore Road from Moody Road to State Road 31 and areas south of North River Road from State Road 31 to Fichters Creek.

Areas of Iona south of Maple Drive, west of U.S. 41

San Carlos Park west of U.S. 41,

Estero west of U.S. 41, north of the Estero River

Bonita Springs communities along Estero Bay and the Imperial River Basin.”