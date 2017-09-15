Will Hurricane Jose Hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania?

Getty

The next major storm to reach the U.S. will be Hurricane Jose, but it is not expected to be anything like Hurricane Irma or Hurricane Harvey. In fact, the most recent bulletin from the National Hurricane Service has the storm as a Tropical Storm. It still could be a threat to the Northeast, but it is not expected to make a direct hit in Philadelphia or the rest of Pennsylvania.

The 11:00 a.m. ET public advisory from the National Hurricane Center notes that the storm is still classified as a “tropical storm,” but there is a chance for it to regain strength before it reaches the East Coast. The NHC warns that anyone living from North Carolina to New England should be concerned, even though it is 485 miles southwest of Bermuda at this point. It has maximum sustained winds at 70 mph.

The northeast is bracing for #HurricaneJose. Always better to be safe than sorry. Make sure you backup your data! https://t.co/9bJxNbidL8 pic.twitter.com/FQqsTcWemk — Nordic Backup (@NordicBackup) September 15, 2017

The most recent map of the storm predicts that it will be off the North Carolina coast by Monday morning and could be at least a Category 1 hurricane at that point. By the time it reaches the Long Island coast Wednesday, it is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm.

Ensemble tracks of #HurricaneJose showing greater likelihood of NE impacts. NHC cone includes coastal NE. Forecast still far out, but watch! pic.twitter.com/D6lnFYsWZX — Joshua Alland (@JoshuaAlland) September 15, 2017

No part of Pennsylvania is covered by the 11:00 a.m. AST map forecast. Most spaghetti models show the storm not even making landfall anywhere in the U.S.

“At this point, the center of the storm is expected to remain well out to sea and away from the area,” Craig Evanego, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at State College, told PennLive Friday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Tyburski also told PennLive that the most the state could see from Jose is northeast winds and possibly rainshowers. “As far as its movement, it’s going to take quite a long time to get anywhere near the east coast,” he said, although he noted that storms still can “have a mind of their own.”

“Although the center of Jose is currently forecast to pass well east of the North Carolina coast early next week, tropical-storm-force winds are expected to extend well west of the center and could approach the North Carolina Outer Banks on Monday,” the NOAA noted. “Farther north along the U.S. east coast, it is too soon to determine if any other direct impacts from Jose will occur. Interests along the U.S. east coast from North Carolina to New England should monitor the progress of Jose during the next several days.”