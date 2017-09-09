Full Publix Florida Stores Closing List Because of Hurricane Irma

Getty

Publix, one of the dominant supermarket chains in Florida, has announced that many of its stores will be closing early or have already closed indefinitely because of Hurricane Irma. Many stores will likely be closed into Monday.

Publix employees can contact the Publix Emergency IntoLine at 1-877-PUBLIX1 (782-5491) for your store’s hours. Other stores will be closing between 5 p.m and 6 p.m. on Saturday, or 5 p.m. on Sunday. The company hasn’t posted re-opening plans for any Florida locations. All stores in Tampa are closing at 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Publix has already closed many of its stores in South Florida.

You can find the new Publix hours below. If you cannot see the document on your device, click here.

Pub Lix Store Hours 090920179 Am by Daniel S Levine on Scribd

Publix has over 1,155 stores throughout the southeast, but most are in Florida. It has 776 stories in the Sunshine State, along with seven of its nine distribution centers in the state. They also have 11 manufacturing facilities, including eight in Florida.

Publix’s competitor, Winn-Dixie, has also posted a list of impacted stores here. You can use that link to find up-to-date information on which stores are now open or closed due to evacuation orders.

Walmart’s list of Walmart Supercenters, Walmart Neighborhood Markets and Sam’s Clubs that have been closed or will close because of Hurricane Irma is available here.

The 8 a.m. ET National Hurricane Center projection shows Irma reaching Florida by early Sunday morning. The 8 a.m. public advisory reports that Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. The hurricane is about 200 miles south of Miami and is now over Cuba. It is moving at 12 mph.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula, Chassahowitzka, Florida Keys and Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch is in effect for North of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia county line and North of Chassahowitzka to Suwannee River.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Flagler/Volusia County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to Chassahowitzka, Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay. A hurricane watch is in effect for North of the Flagler/Volusia County Line to Fernandina Beach and North and west of Chassahowitzka to Indian Pass.