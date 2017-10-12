WATCH: SWAT Team Arrives at Winn Dixie After Reports of an Active Shooter

Just moments after reports of an active shooter at a Winn Dixie location in Lauderhill, Florida, heavily armed officers were spotted outside of the grocery store. Many were seen wearing full protective gear, carrying their guns.

The Lauderhill Police Department swept the area and has confirmed that the claims of an active shooter were “unfounded.”

Our PIO gives an update on the active shooter incident outside Winn-Dixie on N. State Road 7. No shooter was found. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/BiKWvhDD1x — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) October 12, 2017

Police arrived at the store, which is located on the north end of the Lauderhill Mall, on Thursday afternoon. Several people on social media had been posting about an active shooter, but thankfully, that was not the case. Police have launched an investigation and hope to fully understand what may have happened in this apparent false alarm.

Joe Caldwell, Manager of Corporate Communications at Southeastern Grocers, released the following statement, according to CBS Miami.