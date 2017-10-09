Anaheim Hills ‘Canyon Fire 2’ Map: Location of the Fire & Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents in Anaheim Hills, California on Monday as a Canyon fire spread to more than 4,000 acres.

Fire officials said that the massive blaze has burned at least six homes so far, and extreme winds — with gusts in excess of 62 mph — have caused fires in front of the fire line. The wind has blown around hot embers, which have caused the fire to spread from home to home.

As of 4 p.m. local time, the fire was 0 percent contained, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. One firefighter has been treated for “minor” injuries, but there haven’t yet been any other reports of injuries or fatalities as a result of the blaze.

More than 2,000 home have been evacuated as the fire consumes brush and moves west, and multiple roads were closed. Officials have shut down the area as they tend to the blaze. For the latest information on the fire, call (714) 765-4333 or follow the fire department on Twitter here.

This is the evacuation map for Anaheim. #CanyonFire2 pic.twitter.com/FfJjtnG9AN — Anaheim Fire &Rescue (@AnaheimFire) October 9, 2017

Here’s a look at those evacuations and where the fire is currently located.

A spokesman for the Anaheim Fire Department told The Los Angeles Times that “Canyon Fire No. 2” started around 9:20 a.m. local time Monday near 91 Freeway and Gypsum Canyon Road. Once it started, winds helped it spread across the area. More than 500 firefighters are working to contain the blaze and more are expected to assist in the effort Tuesday.

500 firefighters responding, expected to be up to 1,000 by tomorrow morning. #CanyonFire2 — Anaheim Fire &Rescue (@AnaheimFire) October 9, 2017

The fire comes just weeks after a brush fire burned over 2,500 acres at the Anaheim-Corona border, prompting dozens of evacuations. There were no reports of injuries in that fire, but six homes and a trailer of a semi-truck were damaged, according to ABC 7 News.