Anaheim Hills Fire: Photos & Videos From Disneyland

Guests at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Monday were greeted with an eerie, apocalyptic-type scene after a massive fire raged nearby.

Fire officials told The Los Angeles Times that a fast-moving brush fire has threatened over 1,000 homes in Anaheim Hills, and it’s already engulfed “several” structures. Officials have been trying to contain the blaze from spreading further, and smoke, ash and a strong glow from the fire was visible from the Disney theme park.

A spokesman for the Anaheim Fire Department told The Times that “Canyon Fire No. 2” started around 9:20 a.m. local time Monday near 91 Freeway and Gypsum Canyon Road. Once it started, strong winds, with gusts of up to 62 mph, helped it spread across the area. So far, it’s burned about 25 acres. As of 4:30 p.m. Eastern, officials say 0 percent of the blaze has been contained, and 200 fire personnel are battling the flames.

Mandatory evacuation for the area were ordered Monday afternoon, and the eastbound 91 Freeway was closed as a result. Shelters for evacuees have been set up at the East Anaheim Community Center and also at the downtown Anaheim Community Center.

“You need to be prepared to evacuate and now is the time to do so,” Anaheim Fire Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt said in a video posted to Facebook. “Take everything that you can that will sustain you for the next couple of days.”

The scene at Disneyland was startling, and caused some people to leave the park because of the air quality, and one report said guests were evacuated from a ride. Despite the nearby fires, the park has stayed open.

Here are some photos and videos of Canyon Fire 2 from the theme park:

The huge blaze comes just weeks after a brush fire burned over 2,500 acres at the Anaheim-Corona border, prompting dozens of evacuations.