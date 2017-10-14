Where Arby’s Elk Sandwich Is Available: Locations

Getty

In addition to rolling out its popular Venison sandwich nationwide on October 21, 2017, the Arby’s restaurant chain will also be selling a new Elk sandwich on that same day.

However, it will be hard to find. Although the venison sandwich will be sold at every Arby’s location in the country on October 21 until supplies run out, the Elk Sandwich is only being offered at three restaurants on a trial basis in Elk hunting states.

A press release from Arby’s said that its culinary team has developed the limited-edition Elk Sandwich, which will also be available at three restaurants in the states of Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. The sandwich consists of elk steak.

“The sandwich features a tender elk steak topped with blackberry port steak sauce and crispy onions on a toasted specialty role,” according to Arby’s.

The Elk Sandwich will be offered at these Arby’s locations, according to the restaurant chain:

200 East 144th Ave. Thornton, Colorado 80023

2607 CY Ave., Casper, Wyoming 82604

2834 King Ave W Billings, Montana 59102

The elk sandwich is being rolled out at the same time as the venison burger, which will be available for sale at every Arby’s restaurant throughout the United States on October 21, 2017, according to the restaurant chain. The venison sandwich will remain available only until supplies run out, the company says.

As for the venison sandwich, in the press release, Arby’s said that it had “launched a limited-edition Venison Sandwich in five select hunting-centric states last year. Participating restaurants sold out of the sandwich within hours, and the unique offering generated an outpouring of requests from hunters and meat lovers across the country hoping to try Arby’s take on venison.”

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. “On October 21, we want hunters and meat enthusiasts across the country to visit their local Arby’s and enjoy this amazing sandwich.”

According to Arby’s, the Venison sandwich “features a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll. The venision is marinated in garlic, salt and pepper and then sous-vide for three hours… the juniper berry sauce is a Cabernet steak sauce infused with juniper berries.”