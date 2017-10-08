Columbus Day 2017 Schools Closed or Open for Holiday

Columbus Day 2017 is upon us, but with each passing year, there are many areas that do not observe the holiday. In fact, some states observe an alternate holiday, titled Indigenous Peoples’ Day. So, while some may have off of work or school, there are many establishments that have a full day ahead of them. It’s important to check with your local school district or call your school directly to find out if they are observing the holiday. Many schools are closed for the day, while others resume their normal schedule. Be sure to check with your school’s website or social media if you are unsure. Some schools post closure information on their Facebook and Twitter pages as well.

Remember that private schools operate on different schedules than public schools. When it comes to colleges, students should check with the university website to make sure because, while some colleges may close, there are many that remain open for the holiday.

Other holidays where schools are closed include Christmas, New Year’s, Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving. Some schools may give up holidays like Columbus Day when they have used too many snow days in that year if they do not normally observe the day. Or, they shorten their holiday break schedule to make up for the days missed.

In addition to school closings, there are other offices and establishments that are closed as well. Private businesses may choose to close their doors. Trash pickup is often postponed to the following day, mail is not delivered, and most banks are closed.

There are many cities and states that choose to not observe Columbus Day and those full states that opt for celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead include:

Minnesota

Vermont

Alaska

South Dakota

As for the universities who are celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, TIME reports them as:

Minnesota State University, Mankato

University of Utah

Brown University

As for the full list of states that include cities where Columbus Day is not observed, read on below:

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

So, if you are hoping that school is not in session in your area, but you live in one of the above states, you may be out of luck.