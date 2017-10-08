Columbus Day 2017 Schools Closed or Open for Holiday

Columbus Day 2017 is upon us, but with each passing year, there are many areas that do not observe the holiday. In fact, some states observe an alternate holiday, titled Indigenous Peoples’ Day. So, while some may have off of work or school, there are many establishments that have a full day ahead of them. It’s important to check with your local school district or call your school directly to find out if they are observing the holiday. Many schools are closed for the day, while others resume their normal schedule. Be sure to check with your school’s website or social media if you are unsure. Some schools post closure information on their Facebook and Twitter pages as well.
Remember that private schools operate on different schedules than public schools. When it comes to colleges, students should check with the university website to make sure because, while some colleges may close, there are many that remain open for the holiday.
Other holidays where schools are closed include Christmas, New Year’s, Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving. Some schools may give up holidays like Columbus Day when they have used too many snow days in that year if they do not normally observe the day. Or, they shorten their holiday break schedule to make up for the days missed.
In addition to school closings, there are other offices and establishments that are closed as well. Private businesses may choose to close their doors. Trash pickup is often postponed to the following day, mail is not delivered, and most banks are closed.
There are many cities and states that choose to not observe Columbus Day and those full states that opt for celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead include:
Minnesota
Vermont
Alaska
South Dakota
As for the universities who are celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, TIME reports them as:
Minnesota State University, Mankato
University of Utah
Brown University
As for the full list of states that include cities where Columbus Day is not observed, read on below:
Alaska
Arkansas
California
Delaware
Florida
Hawaii
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Oregon
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Vermont
Washington
Wisconsin
Wyoming
So, if you are hoping that school is not in session in your area, but you live in one of the above states, you may be out of luck.
1 Comment
Why honor a tyrant, why doesn’t the Italian community distance themselves from this ugly truth. I don’t see A Hitler Day of remembrance even though he doesn’t need one. The history channel makes sure his memory is alive and well. Turn to the history channel or like and you’ll see the atrocities committed yet the end result is keeping his memory alive.
I really don’t care what they end up calling I’d call it Italian American Day or indigenous remembrance day IDGAF…
JUST STOP WITH THE Columbus day, their is nothing Italian Americans and should to be proud of in this torturous massacre Tyrant