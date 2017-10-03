Bailey Schweitzer: A Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victim

Facebook

Bailey Schweitzer, 20, was tragically killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting that took the lives of 59 people and injured more than 500 on Sunday night. She attended the concert with her mother, according to KTLA5.

Friends, family, and loved ones remember Bailey as a beautiful spirit whose smile lit up a room.

She Was an Infinity Communications Receptionist

I met Bailey a hand full of times on the West Coast and she was a great kid with a future. Thoughts and prayers to the Schweitzer family. pic.twitter.com/sUOVYU91Me — Jason Carter 🇺🇸🏁 (@JasonCarter03) October 2, 2017

During the day, Bailey worked as a receptionist at Infinity Communications and Consulting, a software company in Bakersfield. The LA Times reports that she had been working there for seven months.

Amie Campbell, who hired Bailey, tells Bakersfield.com, “… that was only her official title… She was everything to us.” Chief Executive Fred Brakeman tells the LA Times, “Bailey was always the ray of sunshine in our office on a cloudy day,” said Chief Executive Fred Brakeman. “No one could possibly have a bad day when Bailey was around. If you have ever called or visited our office, she was the perky one that helped direct you to the staff member you needed.”

Friends Have Described Her Smile as Addicting

Friends and co-workers say Bailey’s smile was “addicting”, according to Bakersfield.com.

One friend, Matt Woessner, tells KTLA5 that Bailey “had a heart for people.” He added, “the whole community has lost a great person in Bailey Schweitzer and she’s going to be truly missed everywhere.”

She Was a Cheerleader and Volleyball Player

Bailey Schweitzer was a wonderful, kind person who was liked by all – students and staff. The Golden Hawk community is grieving. pic.twitter.com/tOZK56dUCi — Centennial High (@CentennialHawks) October 3, 2017

Bailey graduated from Centennial High School in 2015. As a student, she was a cheerleader and played volleyball. According to KTLA5, she was also a member of the Valley Bible Fellowship Church and helped run her family’s business, Bakersfield Speedway.

Friends Have Raised over $2k for Bailey’s Family

Friends and family have come together to raise money for Bailey’s family via Meal Train.

So far, over $2,300 has been raised.