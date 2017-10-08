Bob Corker Refers to Trump White House as ‘Adult Daycare Center’: Read

Getty

Senator Bob Corker, under fire from President Donald Trump in a Sunday morning tweetstorm, has responded by calling the Trump White House an “adult daycare center.”

Corker, a Republican, used his official Twitter page to tweet on October 8, “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

Here’s the tweet:

Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney in New York axed by Trump, chimed in on the adult daycare theme. He wrote on Twitter, “An adult day care center whose chief resident can’t count to 51…”

Trump launched the tweetstorm against Corker on Sunday morning.

He wrote, “Senator Bob Corker “begged” me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said “NO” and he dropped out (said he could not win without…”

And then, “..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said “NO THANKS.” He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!”

And then, in the third tweet in a row, “…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn’t have the guts to run!”

Here are the actual tweets:

According to USA Today, “Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was the architect of a procedural bill that allowed the Iran nuclear deal to proceed last year.”

Even before the Trump tweets, Corker had started criticizing the president.

“Corker, the chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee, announced late last month he would not seek another term in the Senate and has made some critical comments about Trump’s demeanor and temperament,” CNN reported.

Politico noted, “Trump’s assault on a prominent Senate chairman could have dire implications for his agenda. Corker controls the confirmation of diplomatic nominees, and potentially a new secretary of state if Rex Tillerson quits or is ousted.”

Among other comments, Corker said Trump, in August, had neither “the stability nor some of the competence” he needed to be a good president. More recently, in the comments that likely sparked the Trump tweetstorm, Corker said that only people like Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Chief of Staff John Kelly separated “our country from chaos,” CNN reported.

