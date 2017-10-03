Breaking: NBA All-Star Game Adopts New ‘Draft’ Format.

The NBA has announced a new format for the NBA All Star Game. It’s the first time in the game’s history where The Eastern and Western conference will not play each other.

Under the new format, two captains will draft players from a pool of voted All-Stars (and reserves), with no conference affiliation considered. The Captains will be the most voted players from each conference.

Additionally, players will be playing for something other than pride (and the opportunity to make awesome dunks) – charity. Each team will pick a Los Angeles based charity – with the winning team’s charity presumably receiving a bigger donation, but that remains to be seen.

“I’m thrilled with the what the players and the league have done to improve the All-Star Game, which has been a priority for all of us” said NBA Players Association President Chris Paul, currently playing for The Houston Rockets.

The All Star Game is being played at The Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 18th, 2018 – it will air on TNT for the 16th straight year.

Read the full statement here: