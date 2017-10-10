Santa Rosa & Northern California Fire Deaths: List of the Victims

Getty

Ten people have lost their lives so far in fires that have ravaged Northern California, including the Santa Rosa fire and 14 other fires within eight counties. Although names of the victims have not yet been released, these are the details we know so far about the victims who tragically died in these fires. The fires are not yet contained.

In addition to the victims who died, a number of people have been injured in the fires, and more are missing.

This story will be updated when names are available.

Seven People Died in Sonoma County Fires

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office reported that seven people died on Monday from fire-related causes. At least 1,500 homes, businesses, and other structures were also destroyed.

Much of Santa Rosa was under an evacuation order on Monday. Fountaingrove was hit especially hard, with a Hilton hotel and a high school among the structures that were burned.

The Tubbs fire near Santa Rosa had burned 35,000 acres already by Monday morning. The Atlas Peak fire had reached 25,000 acres.

Two People Died from the Atlas Fire in Napa County

In Napa County, two people died from the Atlas fire, a CalFire spokesperson said.

More than 50 structures, including homes and barns, also burned in the Atlas fire. Schools are closed and residents are experiencing power outages across the area.

There are three evacuation centers in Napa County. The Crosswalk Community Church evacuation center is full. The other centers are at the Calistoga Fairgrounds and Napa Valley College.

One Person Died from the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County

In Mendocino County, one person died in the Redwood Valley Fire and two people were injured, The New York Times reported.

The fires in northern California are among the worst in the state’s history. Many evacuation centers are already filled to capacity. Many residents were caught by surprise by the fast-moving fires and had to flee quickly, leaving valuable possessions behind. About 45,000 people are without power in Napa and Sonoma Counties.

The cause of the fires is still being investigated.

A fire is also burning farther south in Anaheim, but so far no deaths have been reported.

We will update this story as we have more information.