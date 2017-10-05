WATCH: Trump Calls Military Photo Op the ‘Calm Before the Storm’

Twitter

Gathered alongside a group of United States military leaders and their spouses Thursday evening, President Donald Trump referred to the time as possibly being “the calm before the storm.”

Trump made the remark without being questioned by reporters, asking them: “You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”

Trump was asked to describe the “storm” he was referencing, but refused to elaborate. Instead, he told media members, “You’ll find out.”

“We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that,” Trump said.

According to his schedule, Trump received his daily intelligence briefing and met with Sen. Tom Cotton around noon Thursday. Then, at 3 p.m., he met Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel before meeting with the military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House.

Trump was scheduled to have dinner with the military leaders and their spouses in the Blue Room at the White House. It was speculated that Trump would take up the issue of the Iran nuclear deal with the military leaders during the dinner, but it remains unclear if that’s the “storm” he was referring to. Previously, Trump had said Iran hasn’t lived up to the “spirit” of the international agreement.

Prior to Thursday’s photo op, Trump sat next to Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis and told reporters: “We must not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.”

“The Iranian regime supports terrorism and exports violence, bloodshed and chaos across the Middle East,” Trump said. “That is why we must put an end to Iran’s continued aggression and nuclear ambitions.”

The deadline to re-certify the deal is October 15, but officials told CNN the president intends de-certify, meaning the issue would go to Congress.

Then, there’s the ongoing tensions with North Korea. In recent months, Trump has responded to threats by leader Kim Jong-Un by saying the U.S. could launch an attack that would wipe the country off the face of the Earth. At a speech at the United Nations in September, Trump said the U.S. would “totally destroy” North Korea if necessary.

On Sunday, Trump ripped Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for his efforts to open lines of communication with the nation. He called it a “waste of time” and seemed to rule out a diplomatic solution to the recent threats. Instead, he said his administration would “do what has to be done.”

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

…Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

On Wednesday, Trump traveled to Las Vegas to meet with the victims of the recent mass shooting. During one visit, Trump met with Thomas Gunderson, who was shot in the leg by the 64-year-old suspected shooter.

As Trump and First Lady Melania walked into the room, Gunderson stood up and shook their hands, despite the muscle being torn in his calf.