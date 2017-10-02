Officer Charleston Hartfield: A Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victim

Coach Charles. I can’t believe the news right now. You were one of the off duty officers shot and killed. You are a hero for serving us!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ogDSt1CTln — Rd Brewer® (@rdbrewerrr) October 2, 2017

A mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard has resulted in at least 50 deaths and 200 injuries, according to a police press briefing delivered by Sheriff Joseph Lombardo early Monday morning. The shooting is now considered the deadliest in US history.

Among the dead is Officer Charleston Hartfield, 34, who was off-duty at the time.

According to the Review Journal, Hartfield was identified by those who knew him. The outlet states that he was a military veteran, known to friends as Charles or Chucky. He also coached youth football.

Two on-duty officers were also injured, including one who was in stable condition after surgery and one who sustained minor injuries, Lombardo said. Police have warned that the death toll may rise.

Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, has been identified by NBC as the shooter. He was firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and is no longer alive.

Eric Paddock, Stephen Paddock’s brother, spoke to the Orlando Sentinel on Monday, saying, “We are completely dumbfounded… We can’t understand what happened.”