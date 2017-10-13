Chris Mansell: Mother Infuriated After Church Denies Pantsuit-Clad Daughter First Communion

Facebook

A mother is infuriated after she said a priest at a Catholic church in Indiana denied her daughter the right to participate in a first Holy Communion ceremony for wanting to wear a pantsuit versus a dress.

Chris Mansell took to social media to express her outrage at the incident, where she is vehemently standing up for her daughter, Cady, and the posts are going viral.

Mansell stated on Facebook that “this kind of garbage is why people leave Catholicism and never look back.”

First Holy Communion should not depend on what you wear. It's not a fashion show; it's a sacrament. https://t.co/gmqqZYczLb via @nbcnews — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) October 13, 2017

“Excluding children from their peers over a pair of pants is not how you make lifelong Catholics,”the mother posted. “Making children feel bad about being different is how you create bullies, addicts, suicide victims. I refuse to be a part of it.”

Mansell is especially taken aback by the church since “Cady proudly wears her suits for school pictures, daddy-daughter dances and to mass almost every Sunday,” NBC News reported.

An updated post from September 28 on Mansell’s page states that the girl missed her first Holy Communion and that “Cady was not allowed to wear her suit…the priest told us we are raising our daughter wrong and that we should make her dress feminine because she doesn’t have the brain development and maturity to make decisions about how to dress.” The mother stated that she left the church and is asking people to share her story. Mansell continued:

…Most of you know my daughter, Cady. She’s a sweet and smart and caring girl. She was born with a servant’s heart. She volunteers to help friends with homework. She helps me organize and facilitate multiple school and church functions including Field Day and Vacation Bible School. She has donated her hair to Locks of Love twice; her first donation of hair was one of the longest donations ever received in NWI. Last March she shaved her head for St. Baldrick’s and raised almost $6,000.

Cady also has a love for suits. It started when she was 4 yrs old when she asked for a bow tie. Now she’s 9 and her suit and tie collection has grown.

Cady was supposed to be making her First Communion with her Catholic school/church this Sunday, October 1st. There was originally no dress code for the event so of course Cady chose to wear an amazing white suit, which we purchased in August. Then last week a dress code was given to us. Girls are to wear dresses. We planned to stick with the suit, it was too late and too expensive for a wardrobe change. But yesterday, 3 days before the event, I was called into the school for a meeting. Word of Cady’s suit had spread to the principal and priest. I was told that in order for Cady to participate in the First Communion event she would need to be in a dress. The only other option we were given that allows her to wear a suit is for Cady to receive First Communion privately, after the real First Communion ceremony. She can’t sit with her classmates. She can’t be in any group photos. If she wears a suit we have to pretend like my daughter doesn’t exist.

I have asked the priest to reconsider and we are awaiting an answer. The Bishop is out of the country. We’ve had to obtain an attorney. However, nothing much can be done legally before Sunday. My daughter just wants to wear pants while worshiping the Lord and receiving the Eucharist with her classmates. She’s not hurting anyone. However, being excluded and ostracized IS hurting her. Matthew 19:14 tells us: But Jesus said, ‘Let the children come to me, and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’ Notice the Gospel does not stipulate the clothing the children must wear.

On September 29 Mansell clarified her reason for the family leaving the church in another Facebook post. “I want to make it very clear why my family has chosen to leave St. John the Evangelist, as I am sure many rumors are flying,” she wrote. “The decision to cut ties with this organization is not something we take lightly. We are NOT leaving because Cady wanted to wear a suit for her First Communion. We ARE leaving because Father Maletta decided to tell my husband that we are raising our daughter wrong for letting her choose how to dress. We ARE leaving because he chose to say my daughter doesn’t have the mental capacity to make her own decisions. We ARE leaving because this man is a bully in the purest form. And I refuse to deny it any longer.”

The mother described her daughter crying when she had to stand in front of the priest during mass, and claimed employees have also cried because of the way Maletta has treated them.

The church has not yet responded to the accusations from Mansell.

Days before Cady was expecting to receive her first Holy Communion, Mansell posted a photo stating that the girl was “practicing how to receive the Eucharist requires Flying Saucers candy and a lot of real wine.”