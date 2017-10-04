Christiana Duarte: A Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victim

An employee of the Los Angeles Kings and sister of a Major League Baseball prospect was one of the 58 people killed in a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Christiana Duarte, 21, of Redondo, was attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival with her brother’s girlfriend when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire with multiple automatic weapons on the group of over 22,000 concert-goers. The chaotic gunfire killed 58 people and injured another 527.

Duarte was reported missing after the October 1 shooting and her death was confirmed by her friend to The Daily Breeze one day later.

Emergency responders had initially recovered her cellphone and ID card, but were unable to identify her body. Her parents and brother, Mikey Duarte, were with her in Vegas at the time but didn’t go to the concert. They went on a search for her the following day when hadn’t heard from her and she didn’t respond to text messages.

Maddie Noble, a close friend of Christianas told the Arizona Republic her friend went by “Chrissy” and was an avid country music fan.

“I’ve known her my entire life,” she said to the publication. “She was incredibly driven, passionate about everyone and everything.”

Noble said she was asked by Duarte to go to Vegas with her and attend the concert, but she was unable to due to a conflict with school.

Duarte’s Brother, a Minor League Baseball Player, Called Her His ‘Life’

Mikey Duarte, 22, is a shortstop for the Great Falls Voyagers, an Advanced Rookie affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Mikey said in a Facebook message to the The Republic: “My baby sister will come home!!! She’s my life. My best friend!”

“We’re searching for my sister,” Mikey told Noble in a text just hours after the shooting. “Pray hard please. I need my little sister. Her and Ariel are all I’ve really got.”

In a statement Monday to The Chicago Tribune, the White Sox said they’d been in contact with the Duarte family and offered any resources necessary.

Members of the White Sox front office were in touch with Mikey Duarte and his family beginning (Monday) morning, and we have made available to Mikey and his family any resources we could offer, while sending them our thoughts and prayers over the past two days.

Using his girlfriend’s Twitter account, Mikey tweeted numerous pictures remembering the life of his sister.

Duarte has two other cousins who played professional baseball. Gerald Laird, is a former MLB catcher and Brandon Laird once played for the New York Yankees and now plays professionally in Japan.

“To me, she was just kind of the all-around girl,” Brandon Laird told The Daily Breeze. “She was young, beautiful. Her life was just starting.”

He told the publication that he was going to travel back for Christiana’s funeral.

“I feel like we’re going to wake up out of this nightmare,” he said. “I don’t know how I’m going to go about telling my kids. She was fun-loving and loved all her cousins. They adored her.”

She Graduated From Arizona With a Business Degree

Family tells @JonathanNBCLA that recent University of Arizona grad Christiana Duarte, 21, died in the Las Vegas attack. #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/Y7lBscIqsM — Sarah Herrera KVOA (@SarahHerreraTV) October 3, 2017

Duarte graduated from South High School in Torrance in 2013 before moving to Arizona to continue her education at the University of Arizona. She graduated from the college in May with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and a minor in communications. Her LinkedIn profile indicates she held a 3.3 cumulative GPA and was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority.

University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins offered his condolences to Duarte’s family in a statement.

A statement from @UofAPres on the death of recent graduate Christiana Duarte, pic.twitter.com/DBLIaT2jNs — Univ. of Arizona 🐻⬇ (@UofA) October 4, 2017

“This attack is a terrible tragedy for hundreds of families, and it is a shocking and horrific event for all of us,” the statement said. “I know I speak for the UA community in expressing our deepest condolences to Christiana’s family and in asking for their privacy to be respected.”

Duarte Worked in Fan Services for the Kings

According to her LinkedIn page, Duarte’s first full-time job was as a fan services associate for the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League.

The Kings tweeted asking for information leading to her whereabouts October 2.

LA Kings friends: Christiana Duarte was last seen at yesterday's concert in Las Vegas. Contact (866) 535-5654 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/wNXUPnHqJ9 — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 2, 2017

This past summer, Duarte worked as a corporate sponsorships intern for the Los Angeles Rams during training camp. There, she was tasked with “providing Rams fans with a memorable experience and relationships,” her LinkedIn said. She also held a job as a sales rep for the Arizona Diamondbacks and was a marketing and operations intern for the University of Arizona hockey team during the 2015-16 season. She also worked for the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

UA alumna Christiana Duarte worked for the @RoadrunnersAHL The team released the following statment: "Christiana Duarte was a beloved member of our family during the 2016-17 inaugural season and we are deeply saddened by her loss." pic.twitter.com/qYtISBdWlB — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) October 4, 2017

A Crowdfunding Campaign Has Raised Over $28,000

A GoFundMe campaign was set up Tuesday upon the news of her death. Proceeds from the crowdfunding campaign will go toward the family and will help cover expenses for her funeral and other costs, including family travel.

As of early October 3, the campaign raised over $28,000 of its eventual $50,000 in 10 hours. It was set up by a friend of Mikeys, who played with him on the University of California-Irvine baseball team.

On behalf of the UC Irvine baseball community, this donation campaign has been created to help support a teammate and friend, Mikey Duarte, as well as his family. Mikey’s younger sister, Christiana Duarte, and Mikey’s girlfriend, Ariel Romero, were both attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday when the shooting occurred. Ariel suffered a significant injury to her jaw, and has been in and out of surgery. Christiana tragically passed away as a result of her injuries. Please send your thoughts and prayers to the families of Ariel and Christiana. The purpose of this campaign is to raise as much money as possible for the Duarte and Romero families in this time of need. The funds are intended to provide support in any way that the families see fit. As there will likely be medical bills and future expenses related to this incident, any and all donations are greatly appreciated. In an effort to maximize donations to this campaign, I ask that you please share this campaign with your family and friends. Let’s all come together to do as much as we can to help out these two incredible families. Thank you for your time, thought, and support.

Friends, family members and strangers from around the world have contributed to the campaign, many of them doing so alongside a heartfelt tribute to the family.

“Mike, I am so sorry for your loss,” Michelle Rahban wrote. “My heart breaks for you and your family. I never met your daughter, but if she was anything like you, she must have been one incredible person. May she Rest In Peace.”

To donate to the campaign, click here.