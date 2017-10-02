WATCH: Dan Bilzerian Instagram Video During Las Vegas Shooting

Paul Bilzerian Girlfriend Getty

Dan Bilzerian pictured with his girlfriend in Vegas in November 2016.

Instagram star and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian complained, “Stupid ass me didn’t bring a gun,” as he ran from Stephen Paddock’s gunfire in Las Vegas. Paddock is thought to have killed 50 people after opening fire from the Mandalay Bay casino on the night of October 1. A motive for the mass killing has not been made public. Another person, Marilou Danley, who was being sought by police has been taken into custody. Her connection to the shooting is unknown as this point.

You can watch Bilzerian’s Instagram story here:

The story begins with Bilzerian at the country music festival where the shooting took place. As the gunfire breaks out, Bilzerian tells the camera:

Holy f***. This girl just got shot in the f***ing head… This is so f***ing crazy. I had to go grab a gun, I’m f***ing heading back.

It’s so crazy, some kind of mass shooting. Guy had a heavy caliber weapon for sure. Saw some girl get shot in the face right next to me. Her brains f***ing hanging out.”

Dan Bilzerian Pics

Instagram

Bilzerian is a part-time resident of Las Vegas. In December 2016, Bilzerian was reportedly selling his home in the city for $5.1 million. TMZ said that Bilzerian was looking to relocate to a bigger home in the city and to be closer to his brother, Adam.

While in April 2016, Bilzerian became the toast of the city for his charitable efforts. The Las Vegas Sun reported that Bilzerian cycled from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in 33 hours.

The plan is to do a TV show on me running a weed dispensary open to the public in Vegas, been in meetings all week

A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on

Bilzerian’s next business venture, according to the man himself, could see him star in a reality TV show. In an Instagram post, Bilzerian said that the show would revolve around him running a weed dispensary in Sin City.

