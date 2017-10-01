WATCH: Video Shows Edmonton Police Officer Hit by Car, Stabbed [GRAPHIC]

Edmonton Police have released a graphic video showing a police officer being struck by a car and then stabbed in what investigators believe to be a terror attack, the CBC reports.

The police officer was at a barricade near Commonwealth Stadium in downtown Edmonton about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while a Canadian Football League game was being played. The video, which you can watch above, shows a car speeding towards the officer and then hitting him, sending him flying through the air and onto a sidewalk. Bystanders are then seen running to provide aid, as the driver of the car gets out and moves toward the officer. The bystanders can then be seen running away, and police say that was because the driver started to stab the officer. After a struggle, the suspect fled on foot.

“A male believed to be 30 years old then jumped out of his vehicle and viciously attacked the Edmonton Police Service member with a knife,” Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said at a press conference. “A struggle then ensued, during which the male suspect stabbed the officer several times before fleeing the scene on foot, northbound down 92nd Street.”

There's a police hat, police vest, & medical gauze on the ground here. Appears someone collided with a police roadblock. @ctvedmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/SuCvbkIvKD — Sean Amato (@JSJamato) October 1, 2017

The officer was hospitalized, but his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

About midnight, a U-Haul truck was pulled over in the north part of Edmonton, the CBC reports. The officer recognized the name of the driver as being similar to the registered owner of the car that struck the officer, according to the CBC. The U-Haul driver fled from the scene, with more than 20 police vehicles pursuing him. The truck then struck multiple pedestrians before flipping over on Jasper Avenue, police said. Witnesses told the CBC that the truck’s driver was intentionally trying to hit people.

The suspect was taken into custody after the truck crash, but he has not been identified. An ISIS flag was found inside the car that struck the police officer during the first incident, the Edmonton Journal reports. The man was known to police before the attacks, the police chief said.

#BREAKING The vehicle that crashed into a police roadblock in #yeg has what appears to be an ISIS flag in the front seat. @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/zTP6dcwAAj — Sean Amato (@JSJamato) October 1, 2017

“It is believed at this time that these two incidents are related,” Knecht told reporters. “It was determined that these incidents are being investigated as acts of terrorism.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement Sunday.

“The Government of Canada and Canadians stand with the people of Edmonton after the terrorist attack on Saturday,” he said. “I am deeply concerned and outraged by this tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with those injured, their family and friends, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. While the investigation continues, early reports indicate that this is another example of the hate that we must remain ever vigilant against. The RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service, through the Integrated National Enforcement Team, are working closely together to bring those involved to justice.

“We cannot – and will not – let violent extremism take root in our communities. We know that Canada’s strength comes from our diversity, and we will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us or promote fear.”

“Anyone with information about these violent incidents are urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.,” police said.