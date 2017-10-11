Eminem Blasts Trump & Shouts Out Kaepernick: Watch his BET Awards Freestyle

Twitter

Eminem held little back in a freestyle that aired during the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, criticizing President Donald Trump and giving a shout out to Colin Kaepernick.

The 44-year-old rapper blasted the president for his newfound beef with the NFL. In a verse, Eminem says Trump should be talking about important issues in the world, like the U.S. response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Plus, (Trump) gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that. Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather. Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers. Then says he wants to lower our taxes, then who’s going to pay for his extravagant trips back and forth with his fam’ to his golf resorts and his mansions. The same s**t that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered, then does it more. From his endorsement of Bannon, support for the klansmen, tiki torches in hand for the soldier that’s black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go back to Africa.

Eminem comments on the ongoing controversy Trump started with the NFL when he said it was disrespectful for black players to kneel during the National Anthem.

Now if you’re a black athlete, you’re a spoiled lil’ brat for tryin’ to use your platform or your stature to try to give those a voice to those that don’t have one.

Then, Eminem shout out Kaepernick and the stance the NFL free agent has taken on injustice in the United States.

“F**k that, this is for Colin, ball up a fist,” Eminem says at one point. “And keep that s***it balled, like Donald the b***h.”

Eminem continues in the freestyle that he doesn’t want fans who support Trump and ends the video with a powerful message.

“We love our military and we love our country, but we f***ing hate Trump,” the freestyle concludes.

Watch the full video of the freestyle below:

NOTE: The video contains profane language.

Kapernick chimed in to the freestyle during the show, tweeting that he appreciates Eminem for speaking up in such a powerful way.

Since Trump’s taken office, Eminem has seldom commented on the Commander in Chief. When he has, though, he has been pretty critical.

In October 2016, the rapper announced he was writing a new album by releasing a song called “Campaign Speech,” which bashed Trump and called him a “loose cannon” who’s “blunt with his hand on the button.”

Don't worry I'm working on an album! Here's something meanwhile. https://t.co/QX3cdpqFD2 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 19, 2016

In a Big Sean song released in February called “No Favors,” Eminem called Trump a “b***h” and ripped Republican author and columnist Ann Coulter. Trump didn’t respond to the reference in the song, but Coulter called the Detroit native an “idiot” during an interview with TMZ.

Well, I think it’s unfortunate that the left, from Berkeley to Eminem with his rap songs, has normalized violence against women, as Eminem has done. He talks about f’ing women with an umbrella until the ‘bleep’ comes out. This goes on for years. He denounces gays using ugly terms. His homophobia and his misogyny is quite well known. It’s one thing and just you know some idiot who’s — by the way — no longer a kid, but now we’re seeing it play out with professors at Berkeley and the head of the Berkeley police. It’s just become quite normal for the left to behave in these violent ways toward women and gays.

Eminem’s new album, titled “Roots,” will be released sometime yet this year.