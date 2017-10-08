Enso Rings on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Solution to Ring Avulsion



Enso Rings entered the Shark Tank with their rings made of silicone. We interviewed co-founders Brighton Jones and Aaron Dalley who explained that their choice for silicone came from the fact that it will tear upon damage and not pull on your finger, leaving you unscathed. It is also cost effective, hypoallergenic and versatile for a variety of daily activities.

The rings prevent an injury known as ring avulsion, where a ring gets caught and can pull off the skin of the finger, stripping away nerves, tendons and bone and at times, leads to amputation. According to Orthobullets, there are more than 150,000 ring avulsion accidents per year in the U.S. alone.

It was the men’s shared experiences of having mishaps with their wedding rings that led to the creation of the company. Since launching in late 2015, they’ve sold 350,000 in more than 75 countries and territories. Their future plans include several new product lines and continuing their Rings for a Reason program where a portion of their proceeds go towards organizations that are dedicated to hunger, poverty, disease, and the environment.

How the Idea Came About

Brighton: I had a rock climbing accident a few years ago and I fell. On the way down, my wedding ring got caught on the rock and I nearly lost my finger. After that, I stopped wearing my ring.



Aaron: Shortly after my wife and I were married, I lost my first wedding ring on a hike. My hand was cold and fingers shrank and the ring just slipped off. I didn’t even notice until we had finished the hike. Over the next couple of years I lost three more rings!



Brighton: When we told each other about those personal experiences involving wedding rings, it got us thinking that there’s got to be a safer option for a wedding band, but that it needed to be something we’d like to wear. We decided to embark on this journey that evolved into Enso Rings.

Ring Avulsion in the News

Aaron: You might have heard that a couple of years ago, Jimmy Fallon suffered a terrible injury in which his finger was almost torn off of his hand. That type of accident, where the skin and almost everything underneath is torn, is referred to as “ring avulsion.” The crazy thing is, his accident didn’t happen while doing something outdoors and dangerous; he merely tripped on a rug in his kitchen and during his fall, his ring got caught on the counter and it almost tore off his finger.

Brighton: And just earlier this week, it was widely reported in national news that a woman in Tennessee completely tore off her left ring finger at her son’s T-ball practice after her wedding ring got caught on the fence without her knowing it. Ring avulsion could potentially happen to anybody when least expected.

Advice for Future ‘Tank’ Contestants

Aaron: Be sure to put a lot of time into prepping your pitch and try to evoke an emotional response by the Sharks. Also, the more traction you can show the Sharks by way of revenue and customer acquisition, the better the chance that you’ll get an offer that you’ll be happy with.

Nerves in the ‘Tank’

Brighton: We were really excited because it’s an opportunity that most entrepreneurs dream of, so we felt really lucky. I enjoy being in those conditions. Fortunately, we weren’t very nervous, in part because we had prepared and rehearsed so thoroughly. But it was definitely nerve-wracking not knowing how the Sharks would respond and whether we’d leave with a deal in hand, which was our primary objective in going there in the first place.

