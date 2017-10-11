Facebook & Instagram Down: Why Are the Sites Not Working?

Instagram and Facebook users coming to twitter to check if it’s also down pic.twitter.com/rX0NogXjN6 — Naomi Nyathela (@naomi_nyathela) October 11, 2017

Both Facebook and Instagram are down, causing thousands of users to fret over not being able to access their social media accounts. Many are taking to Twitter to see if that site is also down, as seen above.

When logging into Facebook via a desktop computer, a blank screen appears. When accessing Instagram the same way, an error message pops up on the screen. While Facebook mobile appears to be working, the mobile Instagram version is leaving users in the dust at the moment.

The problem appears to be widespread, affecting both the United Kingdom and United States.

According to downdetector.com, Facebook has been “having issues since 8:20 AM EDT.”

Facebook users are taking to the website to explain the issues that they’re having, with some adding humor to the current situation:

“Down in Hawaii. What will we ever do?,” John Fuller wrote.

“I have paid for my facebook with all the info about what I like and dislike, my tendencies and leanings,” Mark McCallum said. “So have you! Highly valuable information to our overlords and corporate masters. That said, DOWN IN BREMERTON WASHINGTON!”

*This article will be updated as information becomes available.