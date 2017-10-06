Senators Booker and Warren Announce Plans to Reroute Weinstein Donations

Harvey Weinstein political donations Getty

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein contributed $5000 to Elizabeth Warren's 2012 Senate run

In the wake of Thursday’s New York Times report detailing Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexually harassing women two prominent Democrats are rerouting campaign donations the Hollywood giant made. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, both of whom are rumored to be in the mix when it comes to the presidential race in 2020, are donating money Weinstein had contributed to past campaigns to charity, hoping it will distance themselves from the disgraced mogul.

Booker is said to be donating the $7,800 donation Weinstein made in 2013 to the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault. Warren for her part is sending the $5,000 that Weinstein contributed to her in 2012 to another charity that she has yet to announce.

Harvey Weinstein campaign donations, Harvey Weinstein

GettyWeinstein contributed to Booker’s 2013 Senate campaign

Weinstein has long been a big-time donor to Democrats and Democratic causes and issues. He has hosted numerous fundraisers over the years, most notably fundraisers for President Obama and 2016’s Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Weinstein donated a combined $90,000 to the victory funds of both campaigns and has hosted lavish fundraisers for the Clinton Foundation, an organization he himself donated $250,000 to. (Psst, so did Donald Trump.)

Those contributions and connections have now come under fire in light of Thursday’s report and Democrats have faced increasing pressure to return Weinstein’s many donations and contributions. In addition to Warren and Booker, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-V.T.,) Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-C.T.) have all announced plans to send Weinstein’s donations to various charities.

Minnesota senator Al Franken received $10,000 in campaign donations from Weinstein

Other notable Democrats who have benefited from Weinstein’s donations are Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.,) Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.,) Sen. Al Franken (D-M.N.) and Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) Gillibrand and Franken have also been rumored to be considering presidential runs in the coming years.

Weinstein issued a statement following the New York Times report in which he acknowledged his wrong-doing, but also pledged to direct his “anger” at Wayne LaPierre and the National Rifle Association.

