Harvey Weinstein: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is the subject of a New York Times expose that accuses him of decades of sexual harassment.

“An investigation by The New York Times found previously undisclosed allegations against Mr. Weinstein stretching over nearly three decades,” the Times reported on Wednesday.

Numerous women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. He’s paid at least 8 settlements. NYT exclusive: https://t.co/reQaPjyEv0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 5, 2017

Actress Ashley Judd recalled meeting Weinstein at his hotel room where he was dressed in a bathrobe and asked her if he could give her a massage or if she would watch him take a shower.

Allegations about Harvey Weinstein's misconduct with women have stretched back decades, a Times investigation found https://t.co/0J2EBP7sJn pic.twitter.com/j7BuEVjKZt — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 5, 2017

The Hollywood Reporter said Weinstein “lawyered up” in advance of the story:

In addition to his usual attorney David Boies, Weinstein also has engaged Lisa Bloom, a Woodland Hills, Calif.-based lawyer and television personality specializing in sexual harassment cases (and the daughter of Gloria Allred), as well as Charles Harder, the Beverly Hills-based litigator who represented Hulk Hogan in the invasion of privacy trial that brought down the Gawker website. Other lawyers also are said to be advising the mogul. “Harvey Weinstein is obviously excellent at assembling a legal team,” said Bloom in a statement. Several crisis PR consultants also are involved, according to sources.

Weinstein told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that “the story sounds so good, I want to buy the movie rights.” But on Thursday when The New York Times published the story, Weinstein issued a lengthy statement and said he would be taking a leave of absence from his production company.

“I grew up in the 60’s and 70’s when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then,” Weinstein wrote in his statement. “I have since learned it is not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Won an Academy Award for Producing the 1998 Film ‘Shakespeare in Love’

Harvey Weinstein produced “Shakespeare in Love” and won the Academy Award for Best Picture for the film, which starred Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes. The movie portrays “a young Shakespeare, out of ideas and short of cash, meets his ideal woman and is inspired to write one of his most famous plays, according to IMDB.

Judi Dench played Queen Elizabeth in the film. Paltrow won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

According to IMDB, Weinstein has signed on to produce a sequel to the movie, tentatively titled “Shakespeare in Love 2.”

2. He Is Married to Fashion Designer Georgina Chapman

Harvey Weinstein married fashion designer Georgina Chapman in 2007. They have two children.

Born in London in 1976, Chapman is co-founder of the fashion label Marchesa. A former model, Chapman has appeared regularly as a judge on the reality show “Project Runway.” Harvey Weinstein is a producer of the show.

3. He Was Born in Flushing, Queens in New York City

Harvey Weinstein Born: March 19, 1952 in Flushing, Queens, New York City, New York, USA Married to: Georgina… https://t.co/2mh9Wdcruw — Popculturemadness (@popculturemad) March 19, 2017

Harvey Weinstein was born in Flushing, Queens in 1952.

In a 2011 Vanity Fair piece, Weinstein was described as a “middle-class kid from Queens.”

Everyone in the entertainment world knows his story. A middle-class kid from Queens, a onetime concert promoter who emerged with his brother in the early 1990s as the leading maker and marketer of independent films, Weinstein made his name during an unprecedented streak, from 1992 to 2003, when his beloved Miramax studio produced at least one best-picture nominee every year.

In a Hollywood Reporter story from 2015, Weinstein’s brother Bob talked about growing up in Queens:

Harvey and I grew up in Queens, N.Y. My brother and I shared a room for 18 years, until we went away to college. When we were kids, after our father said, “Lights out,” he also exclaimed, “No more talking. Time for sleep.” But we’d stay up late, arguing over statistics, who the best center fielder was — Willie Mays or Mickey Mantle.

4. He Produced Many Films That Were Nominated for Academy Awards

Why Harvey Weinstein thinks you shouldn't boycott the Academy awards: https://t.co/Hg7OJg2lx4 pic.twitter.com/mmzr7uUDoM — Forbes Showbiz (@ForbesShowbiz) February 26, 2016

Harvey Weinstein is a titan of Hollywood. He is listed as a producer or executive producer for numerous movies that have been nominated for academy Awards, including “Gangs of New York,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Il Postino,” Good Will Hunting,” “The Cider House Rules,” “Inglourious Basterds” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings.”

In 2012, TIME magazine named him one of the The World’s Most 100 Influential People. Actor Johnny Depp wrote this about him:

There are producers, and then there are producers. Harvey belongs to the latter batch. It’s an elite club for those with the kind of maverick vision to bring such disparate films as Pulp Fiction, Kids, Finding Neverland and umpteen others to the screen with equal aplomb. Over the past 25 years, American independent film has seen no better advocate than this man from Flushing, N.Y. Now 60, he remains as relevant as ever, with The Artist following in the victorious footsteps of The English Patient and The King’s Speech. More recently, Harvey lent vehement support to the documentary Bully, an important film in an age in which such a concept has almost been forgotten. Now, no one gets to the top without the occasional scrap. While he’s certainly the charming servant to film he purports to be, Harvey isn’t afraid of a duke-’em-out. (I’ve had the pleasure of being both his ally and his enemy at various times.) He stops at nothing for what he believes in. He can be your most frightening nightmare and your closest friend. He is a producer.

5. He Was the Inspiration for Maury Chaykin’s Character in HBO’s ‘Entourage’

The boys are ready for their close up. #EntourageMovie is available on Blu-ray™ in 1 week. pic.twitter.com/JDgU2OQjjz — Entourage Movie (@entouragemovie) September 22, 2015

The character Harvey Weingard in the HBO hit was reportedly based on Harvery Weinstein.

According to Wikipedia:

A credible producer based on Harvey Weinstein, Weingard is depicted as someone who can make box-office hits out of every movie he makes. He has a terrible temper and gets tricked by Vincent and Eric every time they make a deal, as noted in the season 2 episode “The Sundance Kids” and the season 4 episode “Sorry Harvey.” In the Season 4 finale, Harvey ends up buying Medellin for only one dollar. Ari goes on to say afterward that Harvey will save the film in the release, but the movie eventually ends up as a straight-to-DVD offering.

READ MORE: