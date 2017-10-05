Harvey Weinstein Wife Georgina Chapman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is married to Georgina Chapman, a fashion designer and former model.

Weinstein is the subject of a New York Times expose that accuses him of decades of sexual harassment.

“An investigation by The New York Times found previously undisclosed allegations against Mr. Weinstein stretching over nearly three decades,” tthe Times reported on Wednesday.

Numerous women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. He’s paid at least 8 settlements. NYT exclusive: https://t.co/reQaPjyEv0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 5, 2017

Back in 2015, Chapman said she supported her husband when he was accused of groping an Italian model, according to the New York Post.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Harvey Weinstein Married Georgina Chapman in 2007

The couple got married in 2007 and have two children, a son Dashiell and a daughter India.

In August, Chapman spoke to Forbes magazine about how having children affected her career:

It’s daunting at first — you don’t know what to expect. But I quickly found that being pregnant with my daughter India brought out this new facet of my personality. I’m not an organized person by nature, but I became very, very focused. It changed the way I approach work. It freed me in many ways. Your whole value system changes once you have children. They become your priority.

In that same interview, she was asked what she couldn’t live without and she answered: “My mom, my girlfriends, my husband.”

I went to college to learn to be a designer. I didn’t go to college to learn to be a mother, and I feel like that’s the one you don’t want to get wrong! For me, it’s all about having the right people around. My husband is so supportive. My mother is so supportive. My brother is my CEO. My best friend is my business partner. I have a wonderful woman who helps me with the kids. I have the most incredible, loyal team. It just wouldn’t be possible without them.

2. Georgina Chapman Is Co-Founder of Marchesa

The designers are; Georgina Chapman, Karen Craig pic.twitter.com/adqQonRfNp — f.s. (@balenciagalore) September 23, 2017

Georgina Chapman co-founded the fashion label with fellow former model Keren Craig in 2004. The brand is named after the socialite, Marchesa Luisa Casati.

Chapman told Forbes magazine earlier this year that their kids often play together when they visit them at work:

When India comes in, I honestly don’t see her! She’s very social. Delilah, Keren’s daughter, is just a year older, so they’re very close. Dashiell, my son, is the same age as Keren’s daughter Delphine, so they play. It’s a family business!

3. Georgina Chapman Has Been a Judge on ‘Project Runway

Georgina Chapman has appeared many times as a judge on the reality show “Project Runway,” which is produced by Harvey Weinstein.

She has appeared on several TV and film projects including Gossip Girl, Awake, The Nanny Diaries, Factory Girl, “Project Catwalk”, Bride and Prejudice, The Italian Rapscallion, A Soldier’s Tunic, Piccadilly Jim, “Rosemary & Thyme”, Danny The Dog, Match Point, The Business, Derailed, Sons & Lovers and Shanghai Knights.

4. Georgina Chapman Was Born in London

Georgina Chapman was born in London, England in 1976. Her mother is Caroline Wonfor, a journalist, and and her father is Brian Chapman, a multi-millionaire businessman and owner of the organic coffee company Percol, according to Wikipedia.

Chapman grew up in Richmond in southwest London and attended Marlborough College in Wiltshire.

5. Georgina Chapman Is Worth About $20 Million

According to The Richest, Georgina Chapman is reportedly worth $20 million.

This summer, Variety reported that the couple listed their home in the Hamptons for $12.4 million. The home is located in Amagansett, N.Y.

Variety reported on the couple’s other real estate holdings: