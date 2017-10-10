Hollis Daniels: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hollis Daniels, a 19-year-old college student at Texas Tech, is the accused shooter of a campus police officer, who was gunned down in the police headquarters, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Police had not yet formerly released the identity of the gunman, who was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. after fleeing on foot, but the newspaper and other media outlets reported it on Twitter shortly after news of the shooting broke. The shooting caused panic throughout the locked down campus.

The Texas Tech police officer was shot and killed in the headquarters of the campus police department, Lubbock police confirmed to KCBD-TV.

Social media reports flooded in of a possible “active shooter,” but, no one else was shot. The identity of the slain officer has not yet been released.

At 8:50 p.m., the university said in an update that the situation remained ongoing: “Update: 8:50 p.m. 10/9/17. This is an update from Texas Tech University. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. We will provide more information as it becomes available. More information at emergency.ttu.edu.” At 9:20 p.m., the university reported, “Campus remains on lockdown. Police Officers brought suspect to station for debriefing. Suspect shot an officer, fled on foot. Still at-large.” However, a short time later came news that Hollis A. Daniels was in custody.

1. The Shooting Started With a Student Welfare Check, the University Said

In a statement, campus police said that the incident started when Texas Tech police made a student welfare check. The university then outlined a horrific sequence of events.

Upon entering the room, officers “found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia,” a statement from the university revealed.

Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. “During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased. The suspect fled on foot and is currently still at large. Texas Tech University campus is on lockdown,” said the statement from Texas Tech campus PR.

However, Texas Texas later gave the “all clear.”

According to online records, Daniels is from Seguin, Texas, which is located six and a half hours south of Lubbock, near San Antonio.

2. Arrest Records Show That Daniels Had Prior Contact With Campus Police

Online arrest records showed that Daniels was allegedly arrested by Texas Tech campus police in September 2016. The report says:

Full Name: Hollis Alvin Daniels

Date:09/23/2016

Time: 9:29 PM

Arresting Agency: TTPD

The alleged offenses were drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. It’s not clear how the case was resolved. Some local news sites reported that Daniels was a freshman, although this could not be confirmed in light of the 2016 campus police arrest.

Here is the pertinent segment of the campus police report on the prior incident:

His mugshot was also taken in another jurisdiction for a traffic offense.

Students were told to take shelter as the incident broke the evening of October 9. The student newspaper reported, “There is heavy police and SWAT presence at Boston Ave and 19th Street on campus currently.”

Texas Tech released an emergency alert via its website early on. It read, “This is an emergency notification from Texas Tech University. A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department. At this time, the shooter is still at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter in a safe location. Additional information to come. For more information go to emergency.ttu.edu.”

3. The SWAT Team Scoured Campus Looking for the Gunman

It was a very frightening scene as reports came in of the SWAT team looking for the gunman on campus. It was not clear whether he had left the campus grounds or not, although by some reports he fled in a BMW.

According to NBC 5, “The Lubbock SWAT team is on scene looking for the gunman.”

4. The University Cancelled Intramurals & a Television Station Provided a Suspect Description

The entire university was at a standstill. The university cancelled all intramurals to ensure student safety.

Lubbock police said on Twitter only that they were giving a report to the news media shortly.

A local television station, KCBD, was first to report that an officer was killed. “Lubbock police confirm that a Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters,” the television station reported. “It happened around 8 p.m. on Monday night at Texas Tech Police Department headquarters, 413 Flint Avenue.”

The television station provided this early description of the suspect, although the situation was just unfolding: “Early reports say the shooting suspect is 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.”

5. Terrified Students & Parents Expressed Their Fears on Social Media

Police presence at Boston Ave and 19th Street. Photos by Dean Whitelaw. pic.twitter.com/Y8YCmuPXQY — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) October 10, 2017

It’s a scene that’s become all too common; people taking to social media in utter panic over an active shooter situation.

“Active shooter on campus and we are on lockdown. Cops everywhere helicopters everywhere. I’m safe,” wrote one young man in a social media phenomenon that has become all too familiar of late, with the Las Vegas mass shooting still on many people’s minds.

One man wrote this account on Twitter, but authorities had not verified it as rumors and panic spread: “Just heard shooter may be at Talkington hall, if you know anybody there please tell them to stay inside make sure no one can get in.” The opinion editor for the student newspaper tweeted that the suspect appeared to be driving a silver BMW, but this had not been confirmed by authorities either.

Demonstrating how frightening the situation was for parents and students alike, one woman wrote on Twitter, “Praying my son is safe 🙏🏼,” to which another person responded, “Don’t call or text him after it’s all clear. If he is in hiding and you call or text, it may endanger him. Praying for you and him.”