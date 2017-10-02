How to Donate Blood, Help & Volunteer for Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Getty

After a shooting broke out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, over 50 people were left dead and over 200 have been injured.

If you would like to donate blood to help victims injured by the shooting, visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted this information early this morning. The LVPD also urged families who are hoping to track down loved ones, to call 1-866-535-5654.

For those hoping to track down their loved ones online, Facebook has a safety check-in and crisis response page, which you can access by clicking here. On the page, visitors are posting about how to volunteer, ways they can help people in need of shelter, and updates on the shooting. There is also an option for creating fundraisers on behalf of the victims. People are offering spare rooms in their homes, transportation, food, water and even prayers.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in American history and donating blood is definitely helpful. However, if you would like to donate, steer away from hospitals in the area, which are most likely overflowing with patients from the shooting. Also, expect to wait at donation centers because of the high demand.

The line to donate blood is out the door at United Blood Service. People have been here all night waiting for it to open #GMLV pic.twitter.com/D5VQeEjAYF — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) October 2, 2017

Just after 10 p.m. local time, Stephen Paddock targeted thousands of civilians in open gunfire during country music star Jason Aldean’s set at the country music festival.