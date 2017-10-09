Is Starbucks Open on Columbus Day 2017 In the U.S.?

It’s Columbus Day, which means that many banks are closed and there is no mail on the federal holiday. But, for all the coffee drinkers out there who need their Starbucks fix, they may be worried, wondering if their favorite establishment is open today … Have no fear. Starbucks is open. And, it’s featuring some new Fall drinks like the Maple Pecan Frappuccino Blended Coffee Beverage or the Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino. Additional beverages offered at participating locations right now include:

Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte

Nariño 70 Cold Brew

Teavana Shaken Iced Piña Colada Tea Infusion

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Red Velvet Cake Crème Frappuccino Blended Crème

Teavana Shaken Pineapple Black Tea Infusion

Iced Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

Cinnamon Dolce Light Frappuccino Blended Coffee

Horchata Almondmilk Crème Frappuccino

Maple Pecan Crème Frappuccino

Cinnamon Dolce Frappuccino Blended Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Crème

Pumpkin Spice Light Frappuccino Blended Beverage

Orange Cream Starbucks Fizzio Handcrafted Soda

Also available this Fall are food items that include the almond croissants, Day of the Dead cookies, pumpkin bread, Devil’s Food Doughnuts, pumpkin cheesecake bars, pumpkin scones, pumpkin cream cheese muffins, and the Vermont Maple Walnut Muffin.

So, on what other holidays is Starbucks open this year? Starbucks is open on every single holiday, according to SecretMenus.com, though there may be holiday hours on certain occasions.

Last month, Starbucks unveiled their new Cold-Pressed Espresso and, according to the company, this will serve as the foundation for a new menu of sparkling beverages. Andrew Linnemann, vice president, Global Coffee, Tea and Roastery, dished on the new creation, saying:

We started with the question, ‘How do we deliver the same great flavor and taste as cold-brewed coffee we slow-steep in stores?’ During that process, our R&D team flipped traditional brewing on its head, and found another way to deliver something even more extraordinary.

Kieran Murphy, Technical Manager, Process Engineering, R&D, then added:

Instead of 20 hours of slow-steeping, our process takes about an hour. What we produce is a highly concentrated extract compared to what a traditional cold brew gives us. The extra strength is unique, and allows us to create beverages with more flexibility to experiment in new cold beverage territories.

Currently, the new espresso is only available at the Roastery in Seattle, Washington and it features three new sparkling espresso creations, which are made with Starbucks Reserve Microblend No. 11.