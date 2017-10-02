Jake & Pearl Owen: Photos of the Country Singer & His Daughter

When the shooting began at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, singer Jake Owen’s first reaction was to tweet a message of love to Pearl. Pearl is his young daughter, whom he dotes on and cares for deeply.
Owen’s current condition isn’t known. (See Heavy’s story here for updates.) While waiting for word on Owen’s current status, here’s a look at just how much he loves his young daughter, Pearl. He spent his birthday with her in August:
Jake isn’t ashamed to share his love for his daughter. She’s always the first on his mind.
He and Pearl’s mom, Lacey Buchanan, divorced in 2015. Pearl no longer lived with him because she and Lacey moved to Florida. He had a tough time at first coming home to an empty house, he told People. He said that coming home to Pearl and hearing her say “Daddy!” was 10 times better than the feeling he got when he was on stage.
He told People in 2016:
I get home, and I’m the only person there and it’s so quiet, and it’s taken me a while to gain strength back again into knowing that I got to start rebuilding again. So I’m back on my feet. I feel really good. I know that I’m back being happy again.”
In February, he and Pearl adopted a German Shepherd and he shared a photo on Instagram announcing the news:
Pearl was born on Thanksgiving Day in 2012. And Jake hasn’t stopped talking about her ever since:
My favorite part of my day(s) is when I get to FaceTime with my little girl while I'm on the road. She's growing so fast. She doesn't know, but I constantly screen shot her talking to me because not only is she so beautiful to me, I wish I could freeze frame this forever. She said "Dad, I'm a big kid now. I can sleep in my own bed by myself and I'm not scared. As long as you snuggle me until I fall asleep, because once I fall asleep, I won't know when you leave." Ha. Well said Pearl. I won't leave you though..
I've had some great birthdays, but yesterday was one of the best ever. I sometimes think.. Damn. I'm getting older. Just when that thought crosses my mind, I realize how my life is only getting better day by day. This little girl Pearl is the reason I wake up every day and TRY to be the best man I can be. Every day it's a challenge to be the best Dad I can be to her and make sure she knows that there isn't a song, a show, or anything that comes before her. Single Dad life isn't what I'd planned on, but I'm so lucky that I have this little girl to constantly remind me of my purpose on this earth. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. I'm also so damn blessed to have the friends and family that surround me. Life is great at 36.
Pearl was the first thing Jason thought about when the shooting began. She’s his life and she has his heart.
