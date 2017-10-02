Jake & Pearl Owen: Photos of the Country Singer & His Daughter

Getty

When the shooting began at the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas, singer Jake Owen’s first reaction was to tweet a message of love to Pearl. Pearl is his young daughter, whom he dotes on and cares for deeply.

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Owen’s current condition isn’t known. (See Heavy’s story here for updates.) While waiting for word on Owen’s current status, here’s a look at just how much he loves his young daughter, Pearl. He spent his birthday with her in August:

I've had some great birthdays, but yesterday was one of the best ever. pic.twitter.com/AWbooGOv30 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) August 29, 2017

Jake isn’t ashamed to share his love for his daughter. She’s always the first on his mind.

He and Pearl’s mom, Lacey Buchanan, divorced in 2015. Pearl no longer lived with him because she and Lacey moved to Florida. He had a tough time at first coming home to an empty house, he told People. He said that coming home to Pearl and hearing her say “Daddy!” was 10 times better than the feeling he got when he was on stage.

He told People in 2016:

I get home, and I’m the only person there and it’s so quiet, and it’s taken me a while to gain strength back again into knowing that I got to start rebuilding again. So I’m back on my feet. I feel really good. I know that I’m back being happy again.”

In February, he and Pearl adopted a German Shepherd and he shared a photo on Instagram announcing the news:

Pearl and I picked up our new addition to the family today. A beautiful 3mos old German Shepherd. Still working on a good name… any suggestions? A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Pearl was born on Thanksgiving Day in 2012. And Jake hasn’t stopped talking about her ever since:

Pearl was the first thing Jason thought about when the shooting began. She’s his life and she has his heart.